The youngest of the Landau siblings, Lynx is an upcoming 4-star character headed to Honkai Star Rail version 1.3. This particular unit follows Path of The Abundance and is a Quantum support. Lynx is a great addition to any team, allowing for faster heals and a unique ability that forces enemies to target a particular ally. She is heading to the game in the second phase of the banner, along with the 5-star character Fu Xuan.

Ascension materials required for Lynx in Honkai Star Rail

Lynx requires a variety of ascension materials (Image via HoYoverse)

The materials required to max out a copy of Lynx in Honkai Star Rail are listed below. Keep in mind that this assumes players are maxing her out at Level 80.

300,000 Credits

12 Extinguished Core

13 Glimmering Core

12 Squirming Core

50 Nail of the Ape

The Extinguished, Glimmering, and Squirming Cores can be acquired by challenging the elemental spawns from several locations - including the Backwater Pass, Rivet Town, and Simulated Universe. The Cores can also be acquired via Assignment Rewards, Embers Exchange Store, and World Shop of the Herta Space Station.

Information regarding the “Nail of the Ape” is still unknown at the time of writing this article, and is expected to be made available as soon as Honkai Star Rail 1.3 releases.

Players can also refer to the list of materials below to max out Lynx’s Traces at Level 80:

12 Seed of Abundance

54 Sprout of Life

105 Flower of Eternity

28 Extinguished Core

42 Glimmering Core

42 Squirming Core

12 Regret of Infinite Ochema

5 Tracks of Destiny

Of the above materials, the Regret of Infinite Ochema must be farmed via the newest boss of patch 1.2 - Phantylia the Undying. The Flower of Eternity and its related sub-4-star components can be farmed from the Bud of Abundance, Calyx (Crimson). However, the Tracks of Destiny are a bit trickier to get and must be sourced via event rewards or the Nameless Honor Battle Pass.

Ideal build for Lynx in Honkai Star Rail

Lynx is primarily built as a healer, with the added capability of increasing the odds of enemies targeting a particular unit. To mitigate this dangerous “buff”, Lynx can restore HP to allies, as well as cleanse them of debuffs via her ultimate. Her ideal build consists of the following:

Light Cone : Time Waits for No One is the ideal Light Cone for Lynx. This 5-star Light Cone increases maximum HP by 18% and healing output by 12% when equipped. Additionally, the Light Cone also deals damage to a random enemy scaling off the healed amount. A free-to-play alternative is Warmth Shortens Cold Nights. This 4-star Light Cone also increases the wearer’s maximum HP, along with boosting healing output by an additional 2% that scales off the wearer’s max HP.

: Time Waits for No One is the ideal Light Cone for Lynx. This 5-star Light Cone increases maximum HP by 18% and healing output by 12% when equipped. Additionally, the Light Cone also deals damage to a random enemy scaling off the healed amount. A free-to-play alternative is Warmth Shortens Cold Nights. This 4-star Light Cone also increases the wearer’s maximum HP, along with boosting healing output by an additional 2% that scales off the wearer’s max HP. Relics : The ideal in-set Relic for Lynx is the Passerby of Wandering Cloud. This healing-oriented Relic increases healing potency by 10%. The 4pc set also recovers one Skill Point at the start of the battle, making it exceptionally useful to have.

: The ideal in-set Relic for Lynx is the Passerby of Wandering Cloud. This healing-oriented Relic increases healing potency by 10%. The 4pc set also recovers one Skill Point at the start of the battle, making it exceptionally useful to have. Planar Ornaments: Fleet of the Ageless is the recommended set for Lynx. This support-oriented Ornament increases Lynx’s maximum HP by 12% while simultaneously increasing the ATK of all allies by 8%, provided Lynx’s SPD is at least 120.

