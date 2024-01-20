Best free agents to sign in EA FC 24 Career Mode (January 2024)

The list of best free agents to sign in EA FC 24 career mode in January 2024 features notable names that can significantly improve your team. These footballers can increase your squad depth and rise to the occasion when the first-team players get injured. Many renowned players have left their clubs, and you can acquire their services in Career Mode without burning a hole in your pocket.

Players like Eden Hazard and David de Gea are on the list of best free agents to sign in EA FC 24 Career Mode. The EA FC community has been looking for the most suitable free agents in the game. This article presents viable options that can help your team easily overcome opponents in domestic and international competitions.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Best free agents to sign in EA FC 24 Career Mode: Top 20

Here are the 20 best free agents to sign in EA FC 24 Career Mode. The list is in descending order, per the players' overall ratings.

Player Name Position Overall Rating David de Gea GK 87 Eden Hazard LW 84 Luis Chavez CM 79 Henry Martin ST 79 Jesse Lingard CAM 78 Julian Quinones CF 78 Xeka CDM 77 Santi Mina ST 77 Akram Afif LM 76 Erick Sanchez CM 76 Roberto Alvarado RM 76 Uriel Antuna RM 76 Jesus Gallardo LB 75 Luis Malagon GK 75 Sebastian Cordova CAM 75 Luis Romo CM 75 Marcel Ruiz CM 75 Israel Reyes CB 75 Jakub Brabec CB 74 Zsolt Kalmar CAM 74

Honourable mentions:

Jesus Angulo, Ayoub El Kaabi, Cesar Huerta, Alejandro Zendejas, Ola Solbakken, Ivica Ivusic, Yahya Attiat-Allah, and Nediljko Labrovic.

David de Gea and Eden Hazard became free agents in EA FC 24 after their contracts expired with Manchester United and Real Madrid, respectively.

The 87-rated Spaniard can become a crucial member of your team in Career Mode, as he possesses high goalkeeping reflexes and diving skills. The 84-rated Belgian had an underwhelming stint at Real Madrid, but you can turn his career around in the game.

You should also keep an eye on Jesse Lingard, Marcel Ruiz, and Israel Reyes, as they have the potential to grow further and can become viable utility players in your roster.

Lingard is an experienced footballer and can play in multiple positions up front, while Ruiz can be the playmaking component of your midfield during cup matches. Reyes is a talented center-back who can play as a defensive midfielder, giving you commendable squad depth at the back.

That concludes our guide to the best free agents in EA FC 24 Career Mode. You can also check out the best wonderkids in EA FC 24 to stay ahead of your opponents in the game.