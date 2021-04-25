Best Free Fire headshot sensitivity settings for low-end Android devices (OB27 version)

Players should use the appropriate sensitivity settings in Free Fire to get precise and most accurate headshots.

After the OB27 update, many newcomers have failed to find their desired sensitivity settings. For most Free Fire players using low-end Android devices, this article addresses the perfect sensitivity settings in low-spec phones for beginners to perform accurate headshots.

Disclaimer: The sensitivity settings discussed in this article are for beginners. The settings recommended here are also lower than usual. Players can tweak these sensitivity settings based on their comfort level.

Also read: DJ Alok vs Maro: Which Free Fire character is better for Rank Push?

What are the best headshot sensitivity settings in Free Fire's OB27 version?

These sensitivity settings will help players to land accurate headshots in low-end Android devices in Free Fire:

Best headshot sensitivity settings in Free Fire's OB27 version for low-end Android devices

General: 100

Red Dot: 92

2X Scope: 82

4X Scope: 77

AWM Scope: 72

Free Look: 65

Advertisement

Players can follow the steps given below to change their sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Step 1: users must navigate to the "Settings" icon present in the top-right corner of the screen and tap on it.

Step 2: A menu tab will appear. Users should click on the "Sensitivity" tab present on the left-hand side of the screen.

Step 3: Users can then apply the settings mentioned above.

Beginners must train daily to get acquainted with their new sensitivity settings. This allows them to tune in with the settings depending on their gameplay and comfort on their particular device.

Players can take faster headshots by pointing the target of their weapon at the enemy's body. They will then move the crosshair up and push the fire button. The aim pointer of the player would automatically target the enemy's head.

It is recommended for low-end Android devices. Players should still try to keep their general sensitivity settings as high as possible.

Advertisement

This can be difficult to grasp at first, but players can ultimately master it if they train on the training field daily.

Also read: 5 most useful Free Fire characters that every player should own after the OB27 update