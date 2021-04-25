DJ Alok vs Maro: Which Free Fire character is better for Rank Push?

In its most recent OB27 update, Free Fire added several new features, weapon tweaks, and UI improvements. It also introduced two new characters, Maro and Xayne.

With the inclusion of these two, the total number of characters in Free Fire has increased to 39. Maro and Xaye, as the majority of the other characters, have special abilities that can help players during matches.

This article compares Maro to one of Free Fire's most famous characters, DJ Alok, to determine a better fit for rank pushing in the game.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Maro in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Drop The Beat is an active talent possessed by DJ Alok. This ability creates a 5m aura that increases the alliance's movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds. The outcomes do not stack.

Drop the Beat, increase the teammate's movement speed by 15%, and recovers HP by 5 HP/s for 10 seconds at its maximum level (level 6).

Maro

Maro in Free Fire

According to his in-game biography, Maro is a falconer who loves bow hunting. He possesses the passive ability of Falcon Fervor.

The initial (level 1) of this skill raises damage over distance by up to 5%. It also allows players to increase the damage done to their marked opponents by 1%.

The highest level of Falcon Fervor (level 6) increases damage over distance by 25%. Meanwhile, the damage done to marked enemies would increase by 3.5 points.

Verdict

Maro has not yet been released in Free Fire. However, based on his in-game description, he has some excellent skills.

Maro's first skill set is ideal for long-range fighting in ranked matches because his damage increases with distance. His second skill set, in which he does additional damage to marked opponents, is also remarkable.

However, DJ Alok has a brilliant ability to heal players and increase movement speed to their allies.

As a result, when it comes to better use on the ground and better usage of skills, it is fair to say that Alok has a more flexible and viable ability, and he will be a better option for rank push than Maro.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

