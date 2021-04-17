DJ Alok vs Maro in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters

Free Fire included many new additions, weapon tweaks, and UI changes in its recent OB27 update. It also added two new characters, named Maro and Xayne.

With the addition of these two, Free Fire now has 39 characters. Maro and Xaye, like most other characters, have unique powers that can aid players during matches.

This article compares Maro with one of the most sought-after characters in Free Fire, DJ Alok, to see who is a better choice.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Maro in Free Fire

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok possesses the active ability, Drop The Beat. At its most basic form, this skill generates a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and recovers 5 HP/s for 5 seconds. The results do not stack.

At its highest level (level 6), Drop the Beat raises teammate's movement speed by 15% and restores HP by 5 HP/s for 10 seconds.

Advertisement

Maro

Maro in Free Fire

Maro is a falconer who enjoys bow hunting, according to his in-game biography. Falcon Fervor is a passive skill that he possesses.

This ability's base level (level 1) increases damage over distance by up to 5 percent. It also helps players heighten the damage dealt on marked enemies by 1 percent.

Falcon Fervor's highest rating (level 6) raises damage over distance by 25 percent. Meanwhile, the damage dealt on marked opponents will go up by 3.5 percent.

Verdict: Who is better?

Advertisement

Though Maro has not yet been released in Free Fire, based on his in-game description, it can be said that he has pretty impressive abilities.

Maro's first skill set is fantastic for long-range combats as his damage increases over distance. His second skill set is also impressive, where he deals increased damage to marked enemies.

On the other hand, DJ Alok has a fantastic ability to offer healing ability to the players and greater movement speed to their allies.

Hence, regarding better usage on the ground and comparing the effectiveness of abilities, it is safe to say that Alok has a more versatile skill in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

Also read: Maro vs Xayne in Free Fire OB27 update: Abilities of the new characters compared