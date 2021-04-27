Best Free Fire headshot sensitivity settings for ranked mode (OB27 version)

Free Fire has emerged as a highly competitive battle royale game. It features a ranked system where players have to climb up tiers by constantly grinding and winning matches.

In order to climb these performance-based tiers in Free Fire, players must develop their gameplay to the highest level. One of the key factors to consider when trying to improve one's game in ranked matches is the sensitivity settings.

Having good sensitivity settings allows players to land headshots efficiently and move quicker on the virtual battleground.

This article shares the best sensitivity settings for players in the ranked mode.

Note: Players can make the necessary changes to the sensitivity settings mentioned in this article based on their comfort and preference.

What are the best headshot sensitivity settings for Free Fire's ranked mode?

These sensitivity settings will help players move faster and land headshots more efficiently in Free Fire's ranked mode:

General: 100

Red Dot: 95

2X Scope: 91

4X Scope: 87

AWM Scope: 84

Free Look: 65

Players can follow the steps given below to change their sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players should go to the "Settings" icon present in the top-right corner of the screen and tap on it.

Step 2: A menu will appear. Players should click on the "Sensitivity" tab present on the left-hand side of the screen.

Step 3: After this, they can apply the sensitivity settings mentioned above.

After players apply the new sensitivity settings, they should regularly practice on the training ground.

Players can also opt for non-ranked matches. This way, they can adapt to the new sensitivity settings and also make changes to the aspects that they are not comfortable with.

Players can land more efficient headshots by aiming their weapon at the enemy's body. They can then slowly move the crosshair upwards and tap on the fire button. The crosshair will automatically target the enemy's head. This method is called drag-headshot, and it is commonly used by Free Fire players during matches.

Players can also crouch and fire as it increases agility and boosts accuracy in a gunfight.

