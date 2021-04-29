Best Free Fire headshot sensitivity settings for rush gameplay

Rush gameplay is one of the most popular gameplay styles in Free Fire right now. Players like to go for rushing, which means they tend to play aggressively and go for kill counts. However, playing aggressively also requires a lot of skills.

Along with skills, sensitivity settings also play a vital role in assisting the player while rushing. Sensitivity settings help players make quick movements and have more accurate headshot aims on the ground.

This article shares the best headshot sensitivity settings for rush gameplay in Free Fire's OB27 version.

Disclaimer: The sensitivity settings mentioned in this article are higher than average. Players may need to adjust their sensitivity levels to their preferences based on the settings given below.

What are the best headshot sensitivity settings for rush gameplay in Free Fire's OB27 version?

These Free Fire sensitivity settings will help players land accurate headshots while rushing:

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2X Scope: 95

4X Scope: 90

AWM Scope: 85

Free Look: 64

Players can follow the steps given below to change their sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Step 1: Go to the "Settings" icon present in the top-right corner of the screen and click on it.

Step 2: A new menu will appear. Users need to click on the "Sensitivity" tab present on the left-hand side of the screen.

Step 3: Then, apply the settings mentioned above. To get used to the new sensitivity settings, players must train daily.

By pointing their weapon's crosshair at the enemy's body, players can take faster and more precise headshots. After that, they must lift the crosshairs and tap the fire button. The aim pointer of the player will automatically target the enemy's head.

Players also need to keep their "General" sensitivity settings as high as possible for rush gameplays. Players can find it difficult to understand at first, but they can finally master it if they practice on the training grounds daily.

