Best Free Fire headshot settings in March 2021

The right settings can help Free Fire players secure headshots more efficiently during a match (Image via Sportskeeda)
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 33 min ago
Feature
Headshots are one of the quickest and most effective ways of eliminating opponents in Garena Free Fire.

Players need to slightly drag their thumb upwards while shooting. This makes it a little easier to land headshots. However, doing so requires a considerable amount of practice.

The right settings can help Free Fire players secure headshots more efficiently during a match. This article provides players with base sensitivity settings that they can use to secure headshots more easily in the game.

Base Free Fire headshot settings that players can use in March 2021

Sensitivity settings that the players can take as a base
Here are the recommended sensitivity settings that players can use in Free Fire:

General: 80-85

Red Dot: 75-80

2x Scope: 55-60

4x Scope: 65-60

AWM Scope: 30-35

Free Look: 65

It is important to note that players must use these settings as a base and alter them according to their device and preferences. They should never copy settings from other players as it will not bear any fruit.

Note: These settings are based on the preference of the writer. This range is not difficult or fast. Players can alter the numbers to a higher degree if they are comfortable. However, they should make sure that they do not change their settings too frequently.

Players can change their sensitivity settings by navigating through the sensitivity tab in the settings section. They can follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: Players must first click on the ‘Settings’ icon on the top-right corner of the screen to open the settings section.

Click on the
Click on the 'Settings' icon

Step 2: They should then press on the sensitivity tab and make the necessary changes.

Press on the sensitivity tab
Press on the sensitivity tab

If players want to switch back to the default sensitivity settings, they can press the reset buttons.

Published 04 Mar 2021, 16:45 IST
comments icon
Garena Free Fire
