New Verdict Ironface Diamond Royale bundle in Free Fire: All you need to know

Garena frequently introduces new cosmetic items, including costume bundles, to Free Fire. These items can be obtained from different in-game events by completing a series of tasks or by taking part in Luck Royale spins.

The new Verdict Ironface bundle is currently one of the Luck Royale items. It is featured in the Diamond Royale segment.

This article takes a look at the new Verdict Ironface bundle and explains how players can obtain it.

The Verdict Ironface Diamond Royale bundle in Free Fire

As previously mentioned, the Verdict Ironface bundle is one of the newest arrivals in Free Fire. It will be available in the Diamond Royale section for another 20 days i.e., until March 24th.

The Verdict Ironface bundle consists of:

Verdict Ironface (Top)

Verdict Ironface (Bottom)

Verdict Ironface (Shoes)

Verdict Ironface (Mask)

Verdict Ironface (Head)

How to get the Verdict Ironface bundle in Garena Free Fire

Players first need to make sure that they have enough diamonds for the Luck Royale spin. They can then follow the steps given below to obtain the Verdict Ironface bundle in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players need to run Free Fire and wait for the default menu screen to appear.

Click the 'Luck Royale' icon

Step 2: They should then tap on the Luck Royale icon at the left-hand side of the screen.

Tap on the Diamond Royale segment

Step 3: Next, players should select the Diamond Royale segment located at the left-hand corner of the screen.

Step 4: Two options for the spin will appear on the screen. 1 spin cost 60 diamonds while 11 spins cost 600 diamonds. Players can choose their desired number of spins by tapping on either of the options.

Choose the desired number of spins

Step 5: Players need to spin continuously until they get the Verdict Ironface bundle from the prize pool.

Note: The Verdict Ironface bundle is not guaranteed to players in the prize pool.

