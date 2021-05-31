Best Free Fire OB27 sensitivity settings for headshots on low-end Android devices (2021)

Performing headshots is always tricky, be it in Free Fire or any other battle royale title. Here, the sensitivity settings play a crucial role in improving the aim of players and increasing their accuracy while taking headshots.

It is also crucial for users to note that sensitivity settings vary from device to device. For a high-end device, they need to be much lower than a low-end phone. And players often face difficulties while making headshots on low-end devices.

Hence, this article shares the best sensitivity settings in low-end Android devices to help players make proper headshots in Free Fire.

Note: The sensitivity settings shared in this article are higher than usual. Players may need to tweak and adjust them according to their device's touch response and sensitivity.

What are the best sensitivity settings for making headshots in Free Fire?

The settings given below can be used as a base to get the best sensitivity settings in low-end Android devices for making headshots:

Best sensitivity settings for making headshots on low-end Android devices in Free Fire

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2X Scope: 90

4X Scope: 85

AWM Scope: 70

Free Look: 68

These are the steps that players can follow to change their sensitivity settings:

Step 1: They can click on the "Settings" icon in the top-right corner of the menu screen.

Step 2: A new menu tab will appear where gamers must click on the "Sensitivity" tab.

Step 3: There, they may tweak the settings as discussed above.

Essential tips for low-end device users to perform headshots

Low-end Androids have a slow touch response, which means players need to keep the sensitivity as high as possible.

For performing quicker headshots, players must practice drag-headshots. They need to lock the crosshair on the body of the enemy.

While firing, gamers need to drag the crosshair towards the enemy's head as fast as possible. The auto-aim feature targets the head and executes a quick headshot.

In low-end devices, players should also keep the "General Sensitivity" as high as possible. It monitors the majority of camera movements and is also responsible for recoil reduction and faster movement.

With regular practice, players will find their optimum sensitivities to make easier headshots in Free Fire.

Also read: 5 best legendary emotes in Free Fire as of May 2021