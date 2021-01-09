Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for 3 GB RAM phones

Free Fire is quite possibly one of the most mainstream titles on the mobile platform. The game, as of late, has seen an enormous boost in its active user base.

This title includes plenty of weapons. However, the hefty recoils of certain weapons make it difficult for players to aim. Hence, they must optimize the game's sensitivity settings to get the best output for recoil control.

However, the sensitivity settings vary from device to device and are unique to each particular device category. This article lists the best sensitivity settings in Free Fire for 3 GB RAM, mid-range phones.

Best sensitivity settings in Free Fire for 3 GB RAM devices

The settings given below will diminish the recoil of weapons. They will offer the best sensitivity to get accurate headshots with quick reflexes.

General: 100

Red Dot: 81

2X Scope: 71

4X Scope: 65

AWM Scope: 38

Players can follow these steps to change the sensitivity settings:

Run Free Fire and wait for the default loading screen to show up.

Explore the Settings symbol at the upper right corner of the screen and tap on it.

Another menu tab will show up.

Tap on the Sensitivity tab on the left-hand side of the screen.

Apply the settings referenced previously.

How to improve the gameplay with new sensitivity?

As previously mentioned, the sensitivity settings are unique to each device and may or may not be suitable for every phone. The settings referred to above is the most generalized and optimized for 3 GB RAM phones.

After readjusting the sensitivity, players are always recommended to have practice sessions with the new settings as they may take time to get acclimatized to its sensitivity.

For accurate headshots, it is highly recommended that the players aim at the opponent's body first. They can then slightly slide the aim upwards, which will automatically bring the aim to the opponent's head. The sensitivity plays a significant role in auto-aiming the crosshair.

This brings an auto-aim down to the head, giving a precise kill with an auto headshot. It isn't tough to master and can be rehearsed on the training ground.