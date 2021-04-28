Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for accurate headshots on low-end devices (OB27 version)

To get the most accurate headshots, players should use the right sensitivity settings in Free Fire. Many beginners have been unable to find their preferred sensitivity settings since the OB27 update.

This article discusses the best Free Fire sensitivity settings to perform accurate headshots on low-end Android devices.

Disclaimer: The sensitivity settings mentioned in this article are higher than average. Players may need to adjust the sensitivity levels to their preference based on the settings given below.

What are the best sensitivity settings for accurate headshots on low-end devices in Free Fire's OB27 version?

These Free Fire sensitivity settings will help players land accurate headshots on low-end Android devices:

General: 100

Red Dot: 95

2X Scope: 85

4X Scope: 80

AWM Scope: 75

Free Look: 64

Players can follow the steps given below to change their sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Step 1: Go to the "Settings" icon present in the top-right corner of the screen and click on it.

Step 2: A new menu will appear. Users need to click on the "Sensitivity" tab present on the left-hand side of the screen.

Step 3: Then, apply the settings mentioned above.

Players must practice on a regular basis to adapt to their current sensitivity settings. This will help them tweak the settings based on their gameplay and comfort.

Players can take quicker and more accurate headshots by aiming their weapon's crosshair at the enemy's body. They must then raise the crosshair and press the fire button. The player's aim pointer will automatically target the enemy's head.

Also, for low-end Android smartphones, players should keep their "General" sensitivity settings as high as possible. This can be difficult to learn at first, but players will eventually master it if they regularly practice on the training grounds.

