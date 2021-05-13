Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for accurate headshots: Step-by-step beginners guide as of May 2021

While Battle Royale matches are an important aspect of Free Fire, the sensitivity settings are also equally crucial for better gameplay.

Controlling a weapon's recoil with perfect sensitivity is one of the most difficult things for a beginner. They often find it challenging to handle a weapon's recoil to aim for accurate headshots.

This article provides the best recoil control sensitivity settings that will help players perform headshots more accurately in Free Fire.

Step-by-step beginners guide for making accurate headshots via the best Free Fire sensitivity settings in May 2021

Note: The sensitivity settings discussed in this article are specially for beginners. The sensitivity recommended is lower than usual because players need to get their hands on the new settings first. Also, the sensitivity varies from device to device. Hence, small tweaks might be necessary.

The settings given below will lessen the recoil of weapons and will help players to make more accurate headshots:

Best sensitivity for beginners for making accurate headshots in Free Fire as of May 2021

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2X Scope: 92

4X Scope: 82

AWM Scope: 78

Free Look: 70

Players can follow these steps to change their sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Step 1: Tap the "Settings" icon present in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: A new menu tab will appear; click on the "Sensitivity" tab present on the left-hand side of the screen.

Step 3: Apply the settings mentioned above.

Also read: Maro vs Xayne in Free Fire OB27 update: Abilities of the new characters compared

Players must grind in the training grounds to get adapted to the new sensitivity settings. They should constantly tweak their sensitivity until their weapon recoil is minimized to a bare minimum. Players must also try out drag-headshots.

When changing the sensitivities, players must keep in mind that the "General" sensitivity should remain higher than all other sensitivity settings. This is because the general sensitivity masters the majority of the camera movement in Free Fire and is responsible for reducing the total recoil of a weapon.

Attachments like foregrips and muzzles are also important for minimizing weapon recoil. Hence, with all the equipment attached and a lot of grinding, players will definitely be able to reduce their recoil for more accurate headshots in a match.

Also read: DJ Alok vs Xayne in Free Fire: Abilities of the two characters compared