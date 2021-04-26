Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for Clash Squad mode

The Clash Squad mode in Free Fire is one of the most-played arcade modes in the game. It is a fast-paced mode that involves two teams of four players fighting against one another. The two teams will have to fight it out in seven rounds. The team that comes out on top in four of those rounds will be declared winners.

Players need quick reflexes and fast movement to be able to overcome their opponents in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode. One of the major factors to consider when one wants to achieve these skills is the in-game sensitivity settings.

This article will share the best sensitivity settings for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire.

Note: Players can make the necessary changes to the sensitivity settings mentioned in this article based on their comfort and preference.

What are the best sensitivity settings for Free Fire's Clash Squad mode?

These sensitivity settings will help players move faster on the battleground and improve their aim in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode:

General: 100

Red Dot: 95

2X Scope: 90

4X Scope: 80

AWM Scope: 75

Free Look: 65

Players can follow the steps given below to change their sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players should first navigate to the "Settings" icon present in the top-right corner of the screen and tap on it.

Step 2: A menu tab will appear. Players should click on the "Sensitivity" tab present on the left-hand side of the screen.

Step 3: They can then apply the settings mentioned above.

After applying the sensitivity settings given above, players should try using them in non-ranked Clash Squad matches. This way, they will be able to adapt to their new settings while also making the necessary changes to certain aspects that they are not comfortable with.

If players practice for 1 or 2 days, they will find the perfect sensitivity settings that will help them move faster and kill more efficiently in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode.

