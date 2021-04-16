Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for easy and accurate headshots after OB27 update

After the OB27 update, Free Fire had gone through several changes. The game has also had an influx of users in recent months, thanks to its unique and attractive features.

While Battle Royale matches are an important aspect of Free Fire, the sensitivity settings are also equally crucial for better gameplay.

Controlling a weapon's recoil with perfect sensitivity is one of the most difficult things for a novice. In particular, beginners are often baffled about handling a firearm's recoil to make it easier and more accurate to aim for headshots.

This article provides a comprehensive guide to the best recoil control sensitivity settings. These settings can help players make headshots easier and more accurate in Free Fire.

Note : Players must not copy one's sensitivity and should only refer to the sensitivity settings given below as a base to make changes. Sensitivity varies from device to device, and players may need to make minor changes to get their best sensitivity.

What is the best sensitivity setting for making easier and accurate headshots after Free Fire's OB27 update?

The settings given below will reduce the recoil of weapons and will help players to take more accurate headshots:

Best sensitivity settings for a headshot after Free Fire's OB27 update

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2X Scope: 90

4X Scope: 80

AWM Scope: 80

Free Look: 100

Players can follow these steps to change their sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Step 1: Run Free Fire and wait for the default loading screen to appear.

Step 2: Go to the "Settings" icon present at the top-right corner of the screen and tap on it.

Step 3: A new menu tab will appear. Tap on the "Sensitivity" tab present on the left-hand side of the screen.

Step 4: Apply the settings mentioned above.

When adjusting their hands to the new sensitivity settings, players must grind in the training grounds, continuously adjusting their sensitivity until their firearm recoil is reduced to a bare minimum. Practice drag-headshots.

When adjusting the sensitivities, players have to keep in mind that the general sensitivity should still be greater than all other sensitivity settings.

This is because the general sensitivity controls most of the camera movement in Free Fire and is responsible for reducing a weapon's overall recoil.

Attachments such as foregrips, muzzles, and so on are also essential in reducing weapon recoil. As a result, players are advised to equip them if they come across them in a match.

With all the equipment attached, and after a lot of grinding for drag-headshots, players will definitely be able to reduce their recoil to a minimum. Thereby, they can make headshots easier and more accurate in a match.

