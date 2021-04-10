Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for faster aim and better movement speed in low-end Android devices

Free Fire is a competitive game where players have to regularly grind for wins in order to climb up tiers in the ranked system.

Sensitivity settings are one of the most important factors for players to consider if they want to improve their gameplay. The right settings can help players have better aim precision and faster movement speed on the virtual battleground.

This article shares the most optimized sensitivity settings that Free Fire players can use to get faster aim and better movement speed in low-end Android devices.

What are the best sensitivity settings for faster aim and better movement speed in Free Fire?

Best sensitivity settings for faster aiming and better movement speed

Note: The sensitivity settings discussed in this article are higher than usual. They vary from device to device, so minor tweaks might have to be made.

Here are the sensitivity settings that Free Fire players can use to get faster aim and better movement speed in low-end Android devices:

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2X Scope: 90

4X Scope: 80

AWM Scope: 65

Free Look: 51

Players can follow the steps given below to change their sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players must run Free Fire and wait for the menu screen to appear.

Step 2: They can then navigate to the 'Settings' icon in the top-right corner of the screen and tap on it.

Step 3: A new menu tab will appear. Players should select the 'Sensitivity' tab on the left-hand side of the screen.

Step 4: Next, they can apply the sensitivity settings mentioned above.

Tips for faster aim in Free Fire

The secret to mastering quicker movements, reflexes and more accurate aim in Free Fire is practice.

Players can try out their new sensitivity settings on the training ground before they use them in an official match.

Players can first practice with the dummy target board. They can try swiping the screen quickly and then aiming directly at the target board.

For best results, players should practice using the new sensitivity settings regularly. In this way, they will know what aspects that they are not comfortable with and can make necessary changes.

