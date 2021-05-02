Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for faster movements and accurate aiming

Sensitivity settings are a crucial part of every BR title, and Free Fire is no exception. The game hosts multiple gameplay modes and BR matches, and the competition amongst players to prove their credibility on the field is getting higher and higher.

Sensitivity settings can help players ace their gameplay on the battlefield as they are majorly responsible for the reflexes, movements, and accurate aiming on the ground.

This article will share the best sensitivity settings that players need to follow to have faster movement and accurate aiming in Free Fire.

Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for faster movement and accurate aiming

Disclaimer: The sensitivity settings mentioned in this article are higher than average. Players may need to adjust their sensitivity levels to their preferences based on the settings given below.

The following Free Fire sensitivity settings will assist players in having faster movement and accurate aiming:

General: 100

Red Dot: 100

2X Scope: 100

4X Scope: 95

AWM Scope: 85

Free Look: 68

Players can follow the steps given below to change their sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Step 1: Users need to click on the "Settings" icon present in the top-right corner of the screen and click on it.

Step 2: A new menu will be shown on the screen. Click on the "Sensitivity" tab present on the left-hand side of the screen.

Step 3: Then, users need to apply the settings mentioned above.

Players can have quicker and more precise aims as they play with the new sensitivity. This will allow them to have higher movement speeds. As players practice more, they can slowly master the new settings.

For faster movements and quicker aiming, players should also keep their "General" sensitivity settings as high as possible. Players can also practice on dummy targets on the training ground and try to swipe their screen from left to right to check for any tweaks that will be necessary on their individual devices.

