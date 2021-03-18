Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for headshots on 4 GB RAM Android devices

One of the most crucial aspects of the gameplay of a Battle Royale title is the sensitivity settings. Free Fire is no exception. To get their hands on the game perfectly, players need to adjust their sensitivity settings.

Often, the perfect sensitivity allows players to take quick headshots with just a single tap. However, bringing this perfection requires a lot of time and practice. But it is also to be noted that various devices have various sensitivity settings.

This article will easily share all the necessary details to get the best sensitivity for 4 GB RAM devices to land headshots.

What is the best Free Fire sensitivity setting for better headshots in 4 GB RAM devices?

The settings given below will reduce the recoil of weapons and offer the best sensitivity to get quicker and more accurate headshots.

Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for 4 GB RAM devices

General: 100

Red Dot: 89

2X Scope: 79

4X Scope: 71

AWM Scope: 57

Free Look: 100

Players can follow these steps to change their sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Step 1: Run Free Fire and wait for the default loading screen to appear.

Step 2: Go to the 'Settings' icon present at the top right corner of the screen and tap on it.

Step 3: A new menu tab will appear. Tap on the 'Sensitivity' tab present on the left-hand side of the screen.

Step 4: Apply the settings mentioned above.

How can players play with the new sensitivity?

Playing with a new sensitivity is never easy and requires a lot of practice. Players need to go to the training ground and grind for a long time to get their hands accustomed to the new sensitivity.

The sensitivity settings discussed above are a bit high for most devices. However, higher and lower sensitivity varies from device-to-device. It is recommended that players practice drag headshots on training grounds to get the optimum results and better gameplay.

Players can perform drag headshots by aiming at the opponent's/target's body. They must slide up the weapon after they've aimed it down, and the crosshair will immediately target the enemy's head, giving the player an accurate headshot with perfect precision.

