Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for headshots and better aim: Step-by-step beginners guide

Battle Royale titles like Free Fire have the primary aim of surviving till the end. But to make it to the last stages, players must be skilled enough to take down their enemies promptly and quickly.

Headshots are the best way to get such quick kills, as they ensure maximum damage to the enemy with as few bullets as possible.

However, beginners will find it challenging to perform such quick headshots as they need to have the correct sensitivity to place their aim. This article shares a detailed guide on how newbies can have better aim and more headshots by tweaking the sensitivity settings in Free Fire.

Step-by-step beginners guide to have the best sensitivity

for better aim and quicker headshots in Free Fire

Note: This article's sensitivity settings are primarily intended for beginners. Since players must first get their hands on the new settings, the recommended sensitivity is lower than usual. Furthermore, sensitivity differs from device to device. As a result, minor adjustments may also be required.

Here are the sensitivity settings that will help beginners to improve their aim for easier headshots:

Best sensitivity settings for beginners to perform better headshots in Free Fire

General: 100

Red Dot: 95

2X Scope: 86

4X Scope: 78

AWM Scope: 72

Free Look: 50

Here are the steps using which players can change their sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Step 1: They can choose the "Settings" button in the upper-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: A new menu tab will appear, and users must select the "Sensitivity" tab on the left side of the screen.

Step 3: They should apply the above-listed settings.

Tips to improve aim and make better headshots

Beginners need to practice regularly on the training grounds to improve their aim. They must practice on the dummy targets to execute drag-headshots.

Players can perform drag-headshots by aiming at the top part of the enemy's body and clicking the fire button. While shooting, they must slowly drag the crosshair to the top of the enemy's head, towards the sky.

The auto-aim feature will then lock onto the enemy's head and will execute an automatic headshot.

Attachments like muzzles and foregrips aid significantly in reducing the recoil of a weapon and improving the aim and stability. Hence, players must always attach them to their guns.

