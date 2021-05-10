Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for headshots in long-ranged fights

Garena Free Fire is known for combining fast-paced action with strategy. While some players are more aggressive while rushing to maximize their kill counts, others prefer to play it safe with long-range combat.

Long-range combat is an effective way of fighting opponents, as players run a lower risk of getting killed early in the round. An effective long-range combat strategy requires having a great aim.

However, controlling the weapon's recoil and getting perfect headshots from long range is quite difficult. Players should optimize their sensitivity settings to get accurate headshots in long-range fights.

This article shares optimum sensitivity settings that will make it easier for players to engage in long-range fights in Free Fire.

Optimum sensitivity settings for headshots in long-ranged fights in Free Fire

Note: The sensitivity settings discussed in this article are just a suggestion. Copying the sensitivity does not always work. Hence, players can use this as a base to tweak their settings as per their comfort level during the gameplay.

The following Free Fire sensitivity settings will assist players in taking more accurate headshots from long-range.

Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for long-range headshots

General: 100

Red Dot: 95

2X Scope: 90

4X Scope: 82

AWM Scope: 75

Free Look: 62

Players can follow the steps below to adjust the sensitivity settings:

Step 1: Click on the "Settings" icon located in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: A new menu will appear. On the left-hand side of the screen, players need to choose the "Sensitivity" tab.

Step 3: Players can add the settings mentioned above.

How to perform accurate headshots in long-range fights?

Long-range fights do not always call for Snipers. Players can tackle long-range fights in Free Fire even with Assault Rifles. However, players who prefer Snipers can aim for headshots more accurately.

When aiming for headshots with ARs or Snipers, there isn't much of a difference in tactics. The most efficient way to get a quick and more accurate headshot is by aiming the crosshair directly at the head of the enemy.

When the ADS opens (scope in) players just need to tap on the fire button to connect headshots. Free Fire's auto-aim feature will automatically aim at the player's head. Be it Snipers or ARs, this strategy always works, if the player's sensitivity settings are fast and responsive.

