Free Fire is one of the most played battle royale games in the world. It was the second most popular mobile esports game in 2020, according to data released by Esports Charts.

Free Fire is so popular that many players even use emulators to enjoy the game on their PCs and laptops.

Like other titles of its genre, Free Fire is quite competitive, and players are always looking to reach the higher tiers in the game. Various factors affect the player's gameplay, and sensitivity settings are one of them.

This article lists out the best Free Fire sensitivity settings for headshots on PCs and laptops.

Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for headshots on PCs and laptops

Sensitivity settings

Players must note that the sensitivity settings are a matter of preference and vary from user to user. They must adjust the settings depending upon the DPI of their mouse.

On that note, here are the best Free Fire sensitivity settings to land headshots efficiently on PCs and laptops:

General: 75-80

Red Dot: 85-90

2x Scope: 60-65

4x Scope: 60-65

AWM Scope: 25-30

Free Look: 55

The range of the sensitivity isn’t fixed, and players can exceed it if they want. The Free Look setting does not affect the shooting aspect; so it can be left at default or changed to any level.

(These sensitivity settings are based on the preference of the writer and are completely subjective. Users aren’t advised to simply copy the sensitivity settings of other players as they do not yield any results. They should also not change their sensitivity settings too frequently.)

How to change sensitivity settings in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to change sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Players must first open Free Fire and click on the ‘Settings’ icon located in the top-right corner.

Numerous settings will appear on the screen. Players should click on the ‘Sensitivity’ tab.

They can then alter the required sensitivity settings. They also have an option to reset the settings.

