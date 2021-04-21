Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for low-end Android devices after OB27 update

Free Fire has undergone many new changes after the OB27 update, including various nerfs and buffs in the weapon adjustments. As a result, players may have to reset their sensitivity settings because of the weapon stat changes.

The sensitivity setting is one of the most crucial aspects of a battle royale title. Free Fire hosts a range of weapons with varied recoils, and players often get confused while finding out the best sensitivity for them.

Free Fire is renowned for its low-end device specs, and a large portion of the title's active player base uses low-end devices. Hence, this article shares the best sensitivity settings for such phones that players can apply after the OB27 update.

Also read: 5 most useful Free Fire characters that every player should own after the OB27 update

What is the best sensitivity setting for low-end Android devices after Free Fire's OB27 update?

Note : Players should never copy anyone else's sensitivity settings. While the settings given below are ideal for quick movements and less recoil after the OB27 update, they can be altered depending on the player's preference.

Best sensitivity settings for low-end Android devices after Free Fire's OB27 update.

The settings given below will help players get the best sensitivity for most optimized recoil control on low-end Android devices:

General: 100

Red Dot: 95

2X Scope: 90

4X Scope: 88

AWM Scope: 83

Free Look: 64

Advertisement

Players can follow the steps discussed below to change their sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Step 1: They need to head to the "Settings" icon present in the top-right corner of the default loading screen and tap on it.

Step 2: A menu option will appear. Users must navigate to the "Sensitivity" tab on the left-hand side of the screen.

Step 3: They can then apply the settings discussed above.

Players must consistently grind to adjust to the new sensitivity settings. To improve their aim, they must practice reducing the recoil of their guns.

Players can try out any firearm on the practice area or the training ground and see what fits better for them to minimize recoil during a match.

Advertisement

Users can control the recoil by swiping their right thumb downwards. Furthermore, depending on the sensitivity, the drag speed of the thumb can vary.

So, players can adjust their sensitivity again and again till they get their ideal settings.

Also read: A124 vs Chrono: Which Free Fire character is better for the Clash Squad mode?