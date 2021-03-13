Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for PC emulators in March 2021

Garena Free Fire is an immensely successful battle royale game made for Android and iOS platforms.

The fast-paced mobile game is so popular that many players even play it on their PCs and laptops using Android emulators like BlueStacks, Nox Player and MEmu Play.

Sensitivity settings play a crucial role in a player's journey in Free Fire. The right settings can help the player climb up the ranks in the game faster.

With that in mind, this article provides players with the best sensitivity settings for PC emulators.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer’s views. These sensitivity settings are entirely subjective and are heavily influenced by the player’s preference.

Also Read: Free Fire India Championship 2021 Grand Finals Play-Ins: Where to watch, viewer rewards, teams, and more

What are the best Free Fire sensitivity settings for PC emulators?

Sensitivity settings that the players can try out

Advertisement

Here are the best sensitivity settings for players who play Free Fire on their PCs or laptops using emulators:

General: 75-80

Red Dot: 85-90

2x Scope: 80-85

4x Scope: 80-85

AWM Scope: 40-45

Free Look: 70

The free look setting can be left at default as it doesn't influence the shooting and is only applicable when players try to look around while sprinting.

The sensitivity settings mentioned above are not fixed and can be altered based on the player's choice.

Note: Players must never copy the sensitivity settings from other players.

Changing the sensitivity settings in Free Fire

Players can change their sensitivity settings in Free Fire by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Players must first open the settings section by pressing the ‘gear’ icon on the top right corner of the screen.

Step 2: They can then make the necessary changes under the sensitivity tab.

Tap on the Sensitivity tab

If players want to revert back to their old settings in Free Fire, they can press the reset button.

Advertisement

Also Read: 3 landing spots that should be avoided by beginners in Free Fire's Bermuda map