Free Fire India Championship 2021 Grand Finals Play-Ins: Where to watch, viewer rewards, teams, and more

The league stage of one of the biggest Indian Free Fire tournaments, the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) 2021 Spring Split, concluded a few days ago.

After nine days of grueling action, two teams from every group have directly progressed to the Grand Finals of the event, which is scheduled to be held on March 21, 2021. Meanwhile, the remaining 11 teams will have to grind through the Grand Finals Play-Ins to book a berth in the finals.

This article provides players with an overview of the FFIC 2021 Spring Grand Finals Play-Ins.

Details of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Grand Finals Play-Ins

The Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring Grand Finals Play-Ins will be held on March 14, 2021. Players will be able to catch all the live action on the official Free Fire Esports India YouTube channel from 6:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30).

The link for the scheduled streams are given below:

English stream: Click here

Hindi stream: Click here

A total of 6 matches will be played in the Play-Ins, and the top 6 teams will join other squads in the finals. Meanwhile, the journey of the other five teams will come to an end at FFIC Spring Split.

Live viewership rewards

Garena has set 3 live viewership milestone rewards at 75K, 150K and 300K. Upon reaching these milestones, a redeem code that can be used by players in the Indian region to obtain the gun crate(s) will be released.

Participating Teams in the Play-ins

Here is the list of teams participating in the Play-Ins:

Galaxy Racers

Last Breath

LVL Iconic

Ankush Free Fire

4G Crust Esports

Stone Crushers

Team D Esports

White House

Nemesis

Team Revolution

Assassin Clutchgods

Teams that have already qualified for the Grand Finals

Here are the teams that have already secured their place in the Grand Finals:

Sixth Sense Total Gaming Esports Team Elite Captains Survivor 4 AM Team Chaos

