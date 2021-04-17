Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for quick movements and less recoil after OB27 update

Free Fire has undergone numerous changes after the recent OB27 update. Players can now head into battle with more balanced characters and new weapons.

With the OB27 update, Free Fire players are even more motivated to climb up the ranks in the game. Many of them are looking to improve their gameplay while adapting to the changes brought about in the new update.

Sensitivity settings are one of the most important factors to consider if a player wants to improve their Free Fire skills. These settings can help players control many aspects of their gameplay, such as the recoil of a weapon, executing accurate headshots, and more.

This article offers the best sensitivity settings for quick movements and less recoil in Free Fire after the OB27 update.

What is the best sensitivity setting for quick movements and less recoil after Free Fire's OB27 update?

Note : Players should never copy anyone's sensitivity settings. While the settings given below are ideal for quick movements and less recoil after Free Fire's OB27 update, they can be tinkered with depending on the player's preference.

The settings given below will help players move quicker on the battleground and reduce weapon recoil during a match:

Best sensitivity for lesser recoil and faster movement in Free Fire's OB27 update

General: 100

Red Dot: 92

2X Scope: 86

4X Scope: 80

AWM Scope: 74

Free Look: 100

Players can follow these steps to change their sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players should first go to the "Settings" icon present at the top-right corner of the default loading screen and tap on it.

Step 2: A new menu tab will appear. They must tap on the "Sensitivity" tab present on the left-hand side of the screen.

Step 3: Players can then apply the settings mentioned above.

Players need to grind continuously to adapt to the new sensitivity settings. For quicker movement, players can practice on the training ground by swiping their screen from left to right.

To have lower recoil during a match, players can try out every weapon on the training ground to find out what works best for them. Players can control the recoil by swiping their right thumb downwards. Depending on the sensitivity, the drag speed of the thumb will vary.

