5 best Free Fire characters with active abilities after OB27 update

Characters in Garena Free Fire have unique abilities that aid players during matches. These skills are classified into two types: active and passive.

An active ability requires a cooldown period, while a passive ability does not. However, this is not so with all abilities, although there are exceptions.

After Free Fire's recent OB27 update, many characters have been buffed and nerfed and their abilities, along with their cooldown times, have been reduced or raised.

This article lists down the best active abilities of characters after the major OB27 update of Free Fire.

Best active abilities in Free Fire after OB27 update

#1 - Drop the Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok is one of the better characters to use in the ranked mode of Free Fire, with an active talent called Drop the Beat. At its most basic form, this skill produces a five-meter aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5HP/s for five seconds.

At its maximum stage, Drop the Beat raises alliance movement speed by 15% and restores 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

#2 - Xtreme Encounter

Xayne in Free Fire

Xayne's active skill is Xtreme Encounter. This power, at its default level, grants players 80 HP for a limited period while raising gloo wall and shield damage by 40%. The results last for 10 seconds and have a 150-second cooldown.

At the highest level, Xtreme Encounter does 100 percent damage to gloo walls and shields while still restoring 100 HP for a short period. The cooldown timer is limited to 100 seconds.

#3 - Riptide Rhythm

Skyler possesses the active skill, Riptide Rhythm, which, at its most basic stage, produces a sonic wave that breaks five gloo walls within 50m.

Skyler in Free Fire

Skyler's gloo walls can result in improved HP recovery, starting with 4 points. Riptide Rhythm also has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

#4 - Time Turner

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono possesses the active skill, Time Turner. This ability conjures up a force field that prevents enemies from doing 600 damage. When inside the force field, the player can shoot at opponents.

When this skill is activated, the player's movement speed inside the force field increases by 5%. The results last three seconds and have a cooldown of 200 seconds.

#5 - K (captain Booyah)

K is a jiu-jitsu expert with the active skill, Master of All.

Allies within a 6m range earn a 500% increase in EP conversion rate when in this mode. K recovers two EP every three seconds in the psychology mode, up to 100 EP.

K in Free Fire

It takes three seconds to switch from the jiu-jitsu to the psychology mode.

Note: This list is not in any particular ranking or order and solely reflects the writer's opinion.