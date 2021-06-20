Best Free Fire settings to fix lag on low-end Android devices

Garena Free Fire is currently leading the esports industry in India with a massive active user base.

Free Fire has a relatively minimal device requirement, making it available to most Android users. However, many players frequently attempt to run the game at maximum settings, resulting in lags, constant frame drops, and sluggish gameplay.

This article discusses the best graphical settings to ensure a seamless gameplay experience on low-end Android smartphones.

Minimum device requirement of Free Fire

Download Size - 716 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Best Free Fire settings to fix lag

To enjoy a lag-free experience on low-end phones, players should keep their "Display" settings as low as possible. Lowering the graphical settings will lessen the strain on the system and improve gaming performance.

Here are the recommended Free Fire graphics settings for such Android smartphones:

Reduce the graphics settings to have smoother gameplay in Free Fire

Graphics - Smooth

- Smooth High FPS - Normal

These are the steps that players can follow while changing the graphics settings:

Click on the "Settings" tab

Step 1: They need to locate the "Settings" tab at the upper right corner of the default menu interface.

Step 2: Users must click on the "Display" tab.

Step 3: After that, they can make the changes as mentioned above.

Merits of having a smoother gameplay

1) Smoother frame-rates

Lag-free gameplay with lower graphics settings will also improve the frame rate quality. If the graphics are set at the lowest value, then the texture rendering load on the device will reduce, producing higher quality frame rates.

2) Better aiming

Players can aim better and will have a more fluid combat experience with lesser lags.

Smooth, lag-free gameplay will help them improve their close-range fights without facing the issue of choppy frame rates.

Tip: Users can use a game booster or clear the cache files in the device regularly. It will help clear the RAM and will boost the performance of Free Fire.

