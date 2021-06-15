Best Free Fire settings for smooth gameplay on low-end Android devices

Garena Free Fire is a global market leader in the esports genre and is especially renowned for its low-end device support.

Free Fire has a very low device requirement which makes it accessible to a majority of Android users. However, many players often try to run the game at max caps, resulting in continuous frame drops and laggy gameplay.

This article shares the most suitable graphics settings for players to provide a smooth gameplay experience for players on low-end Android devices.

Minimum device requirement of Free Fire

Download Size - 716 MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Best Free Fire settings for a smooth gameplay

It is always recommended that players keep their "Display" settings as low as possible to have a better experience on low-end devices. Lowering the graphics will reduce the load on the processor and will enhance the gameplay performance.

Here are the recommended graphics settings for Free Fire on low-end Android devices:

Lower the graphics settings to have smoother gameplay in Free Fire

Graphics - Smooth

- Smooth High FPS - Normal

Steps to follow while changing the graphics settings:

Click on the "Settings" tab

Step 1: Players can go to the "Settings" tab present at the upper right corner of the default menu interface.

Step 2: They must find and click on the "Display" tab.

Step 3: Users should make the changes mentioned above.

Merits of having a smoother gameplay

There are certain advantages of having smoother gameplay. Here are a few of them:

1) Smoother frame-rates

Having the graphics settings as low as possible also enhances the frame rate quality. If the graphics are set to minimal, the load on the device is reduced, and instead of rendering high-quality visuals, the device can focus on generating better frame rates.

2) Better aiming

With lesser lag and fewer frame drops, gamers can properly aim at their enemies, resulting in quicker kills.

Having smooth gameplay also improves close-range fighting skills as most players face lag and stutter issues when they engage in close combat.

Tip: They can try using a game booster or clear the device's cache regularly to free the memory. It will boost the overall gameplay experience.

