Best free-to-play Dr. Ratio teams for Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 8

With the release of Honkai Star Rail version 1.6's second phase, free-to-play players are eager for some of the top Dr. Ratio teams to finish Simulated Universe, one of the game's end-game activities. The activity has eight stages, the latest being the World 8, which features Yanqing as its boss, and two Planar Ornament sets.

Honkai Star Rail is a gacha game at its core; hence, players must roll for most characters to obtain them. This article details the best free-to-play Dr. Ratio teams to complete the Simulated Universe World 8 in Honkai Star Rail.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best free-to-play Dr. Ratio teams for Simulated Universe World 8 in Honkai Star Rail version 1.6

Dr. Ratio + Dan Heng + March 7th + Lynx

A team featuring Dr. Ratio, Dan Heng, March 7th, and Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

Dr. Ratio (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Dan Heng (Sub DPS)

(Sub DPS) March 7th (Tank)

(Tank) Lynx (Healer)

In this free-to-play Dr. Ratio team composition, both DPS units work together to defeat all opponents on the battlefield. Dr. Ratio does most of the damage while Dan Heng assists him from the back lines, dealing significant Wind damage.

Meanwhile, Match 7th provides shields to her allies to help them survive the battle while also dealing an adequate amount of Ice damage. Lynx heals all allies missing HP to ensure they survive the fight.

Serval + Dr. Ratio + Yukong + Natasha

A team featuring Serval, Dr. Ratio, Yukong, and Natasha (Image via HoYoverse)

Serval (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Dr. Ratio (Sub DPS)

(Sub DPS) Yukong (Buffer)

(Buffer) Natasha (Healer)

This Dr. Ratio team composition features Serval as the main DPS character while Dr. Ratio supports her from the back lines. Serval deals most of the damage and breaks the opponent’s shields. Dr. Ratio provides support by launching follow-up attacks and inflicting Weakness Break status effects on the adversaries.

Yukong provides various buffs, such as ATK and CRIT boosts, to both DPS units while they are busy fighting. Meanwhile, Natasha ensures that everyone survives by healing them.

Dr. Ratio + Qingque + Tingyun + Lynx

A team featuring Dr. Ratio, Qingque, Tingyun, and Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

Dr. Ratio (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Qingque (Sub DPS)

(Sub DPS) Tingyun (Buffer)

(Buffer) Lynx (Healer)

This Honkai Star Rail free-to-play Dr. Ratio team focuses on two DPS characters dealing colossal damage and defeating all oppositions. Dr. Ratio is the main DPS specializing in dealing with absurd single-target damage due to his affiliation with The Hunt Path. Meanwhile, Qingque deals excellent Quantum damage when she obtains four jade tiles of the same suit.

Tingyun assists both DPS characters by buffing their ATK stat and replenishing their energy, allowing them to activate their ultimate more often. Lynx, on the other hand, provides heals to all party members with low HP.

