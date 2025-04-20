7 best free-to-play games on Xbox in May 2025

There is a large variety of free-to-play games on Xbox. The console company's huge catalog features numerous titles that can be enjoyed without paying a price, ranging from casual party games to 2D platforming fighters. So, you might be wondering which games to pick up and invest your time into.

This article lists some incredible free-to-play games on Xbox you can enjoy in May 2025.

Listing 7 amazing free-to-play games on Xbox in May 2025

1) Fall Guys

A still from Fall Guys (Image via Epic Games)

Fall Guys is a party-royale casual game that rose to popularity in 2020. Players must parkour/navigate through different obstacle-filled arena levels to reach the first position. The game has seen consistent updates and patches by the developers, making sure things don't get stale.

It is one of the best free-to-play titles on Xbox and other platforms.

2) Call of Duty: Warzone

A still from Call of Duty: Warzone (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty: Warzone is the iconic military FPS shooter's rendition of the prominent battle royale genre, where players are dropped onto a big map and try to kill others to be the last ones standing. When they land, they immediately have to scout for weapons and make sure to always stay inside a constantly shrinking circle to survive.

Besides adding its tight gunplay and polish to the genre, Warzone also has the Gulag mechanic, where, after players are killed once, they have to win a 1v1 or 2v2 fight to re-enter the fight (for one last time). It is one of the best free-to-play games that can be enjoyed solo or with up to five other players.

3) Rocket League

A still from Rocket League (Image via Psyonix LLC)

Rocket League is one of the most unique free-to-play games on Xbox. The title's core premise is about merging rocket-powered cars with soccer. Players get to control one of numerous different car types as they engage with opponents (in teams of three) to push the ball into the opposing group's goalpost.

It should be noted, however, that Rocket League has a steep learning curve. Its physics system allows for some insane maneuvers as players twist and turn their cars to push the ball towards the goal, which may take some time to get used to.

4) Apex Legends

A still from Apex Legends (Image via Electronic Arts)

Apex Legends is one of the best free-to-play games on Xbox when it comes to high-octane, fast-paced movement-based battle royales. The title is set in the Titanfall universe, and players can choose to play one of the various Heroes (or "Legends", as they're called in the game).

Aside from its fluid, advanced movement mechanics that allow players to chain slides, jumps, and wall-clambers to move around swiftly, the game's tight gunplay also adds to its feel, as players get to use different types of guns to deal damage to their enemies and become the last ones standing.

5) War Thunder

A still from War Thunder (Image via Gaijin Network)

Those who want to play a realistic MMO military vehicle combat title can try War Thunder. The game lets players control tanks, planes, and ships from different time periods as they try to destroy their opponents on the battlefield.

In War Thunder, battles often involve more than one vehicle type, and players have to communicate and coordinate to increase their efficiency. While the game has a steep learning curve and demands time and dedication, it's one of the best free-to-play games on Xbox in recent times.

6) Genshin Impact

A still from Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

When it comes to open-world story-rich RPGs, Genshin Impact is a title that many fondly recall. The game's story focuses on an interstellar adventurer who gets separated from their twin by an unnamed god and embarks upon a quest to find them.

The title is set in the vast world of Teyvat, where players try to explore the different regions and uncover their hidden secrets. Regarding combat, players can take control of different agents, each with their unique abilities. The game also has an elemental system that can be leveraged. Simply put, Genshin Impact is easily one of the best free-to-play games on Xbox.

7) Brawlhalla

A still from Brawlhalla (Image via Ubisoft)

For those who like fast-paced 2D animated platformer fighting games akin to Super Smash Bros., Brawlhalla is a great pick. It features a huge cast of characters, with a ton of collaborations with various pop-culture IPs, adding tons of cosmetic value to the title.

The game has a high skill ceiling, and players get to swoop in from one part of the screen to another and deal heavy damage to their enemies. It is one of the best free-to-play games on Xbox that can be enjoyed alone or with friends.

That concludes our list of the best F2P Xbox games to try out in May 2025. Follow Sportskeeda for more such articles.

