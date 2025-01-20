Is it worth playing Fall Guys in 2025?

Fall Guys is an online battle royale that forces the players to stay upright and avoid any obstacle that will make them lose their balance. The goal of each match is to beat fellow players in a race against time to advance to the next area and become the last fall guy standing.

Mediatonic incorporated a free-to-play structure, making it available across all gaming platforms to invite as many people as possible. The game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android devices — and the developers enabled crossplay — which makes it a great ongoing gaming experience in 2025.

Disclaimer: This article contains the writer's personal and subjective views about the game.

Fall Guys is a unique online gaming experience

The gaming community has had its fair share of rage moments while playing with friends (Image via Mediatonic)

The game developers took the saying "life is a race" to a new level, especially in this free-to-play online experience. Fall Guys is about reaching from the starting point to the finish line without losing balance or falling into an abyss and missing their chance of being qualified. While other live-service games like Fortnite — which require players to shoot enemies — the way to eliminate the competition in this game is far more unforgiving.

Players can perform certain actions that could ruin someone else's experience, like blocking them from the finish line or pushing them off the platform, which only increases the spirit of competition.

Other than bullies griefing other players, the movement system is difficult to master. Players must time their jumps to get from one platform to the next; otherwise, they could plummet to their deaths. If all else fails and players are about to fall, they can always grab onto an enemy player and drag them along for a bittersweet conclusion.

Fall Guys is not for players with zero patience, especially as an online competitive game. Players will likely lash out as they fumble their chance of advancing to the next obstacle course. The key to survival is to play it safe and stay in the middle to decrease the chances of being shoved by some random player.

The game has a few game modes to choose from and can be played as a group or solo. Classic game modes are straightforward, like racing to the finish line with teammates, and there are competitive modes like knockout, where players must knock out enemies to be the last team standing.

One of the core strengths of Fall Guys is its variety of game modes, and players will not feel bored over a repetitive cycle. Mediatonic also included a feature where players can express their creativity by creating unique game modes with a vast array of customization features like limiting the player count, terrains, platforms, and different settings.

This game thrives in crossovers

Players can customize the appearance of their characters in-game; however, this is a perfect opportunity for other franchises of different media to open bridges and appeal to various bases through crossovers. Fall Guys has had plenty of notable crossovers with different movie and gaming franchises like Marvel, Nickelodeon, Star Wars, and more.

Players can dress up as Spongebob and his friends from Bikini Bottom in-game (Image via Mediatonic)

Although these cosmetic items are locked behind a paywall, it is still a valiant effort from the developers to get more people interested in the game. Fans of certain characters will likely be curious to see what the fuss is all about and will be inclined to spend money on skin before testing their luck out on the obstacle course.

Luck is another factor that players must consider in each match, especially when a lobby is comprised of competitive gamers. More often than not, most players will find a way to eliminate themselves, which is convenient for others to avoid making the same mistakes.

Conclusion

Fall Guys is a fun and frustrating multiplayer experience (Image via Mediatonic)

The game was released in August 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 global pandemic, and it was one of the few games that thrived and kept the world entertained since then. Fall Guys has undergone a handful of changes for the better, and Mediatonic has shown no signs of ending support any time soon.

Fall Guys is a breath of fresh air for the live-service genre, and it can stand apart from other popular games without directly competing. First-person shooters are not everyone's cup of tea, which opens a window of opportunity for the developers to introduce something different and appeal to the community for years to come.

