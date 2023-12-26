Best free-to-play Ruan Mei teams for Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 8

The best free-to-play Ruan Mei teams to beat the Simulated Universe World 8 might be a mystery to Honkai Star Rail players who will summon the character on her upcoming banner. HoYoverse's space adventure has an end-game activity called the Simulated Universe, where players can farm a variety of Planar Ornaments.

Most of the characters in this turn-based title are sealed behind Warp banners because it's a gacha game. Even though it's difficult to get 5-star characters, players usually preserve their Stellar Jades to roll for the character they really want.

This article takes a look at the top free-to-play Ruan Mei teams to take on the Simulated Universe World 8 in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinions.

What are the best free-to-play Ruan Mei teams for Simulated Universe World 8 in Honkai Star Rail?

Dr.Ratio+Ruan Mei+Tingyun+Lynx

F2P Ruan Mei team in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Dr.Ratio (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Ruan Mei (Primary Support)

(Primary Support) Tingyuh (Secondary Support)

(Secondary Support) Lynx (Primary Healer)

As the primary DPS unit with the ability to deal single-target imaginary damage, Dr. Ratio leads this F2P Ruan Mei team composition.

Dr. Ratio is buffed by Ruan Mei and Tingyun to reach his full potential while dealing the most damage. The latter continuously regenerates his Energy, allowing Dr. Rational to utilize his ultimate more frequently, while the former increases his DMG and Weakness Break Efficiency.

When an ally's HP is low, Lynx heals them all to ensure their survival in combat.

Qingque + Ruan Mei + March 7th + Natasha

Second Ruan Mei F2P team (Image via HoYoverse)

Qingque (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Ruan Mei (Primary support )

(Primary support ) March 7th (Tank)

(Tank) Natasha ( Main Healer )

Qingque is one of the greatest F2P DPS characters in Honkai Star Rail and can deal a ton of damage.

With Ruan Mei's support, Qingque can obtain a DMG and Weakness Break Efficiency boost in addition to handily defeating her opponents. Conversely, March 7th offers shields to ensure that Qingque deals damage continuously without receiving any.

To ensure their survival on the battlefield, Natasha heals all of her allies.

Trailblazer (Destruction) + Ruan Mei + Yukong + Lynx

Ruan Mei and Trailblazer's F2P team (Image via HoYoverse)

Trailblazer ( Main DPS)

( Main DPS) Ruan Mei (Primary support)

(Primary support) Yukong (Secondary support)

(Secondary support) Lynx (Primary support)

The Trailblazer (Path of Destruction) is featured in this free-to-play Ruan Mei team composition. They need two support units to unleash their combat power.

To increase the Trailblazer's damage, players can utilize both Ruan Mei and Yukong to enhance their DMG. While they battle, Lynx can keep an eye on them and provide healing when needed to secure their survival.