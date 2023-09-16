Best free-to-play team for Fu Xuan in Honkai Star Rail in 1.3

The next playable character in the second phase of version 1.3 will be Fu Xuan, the Master Diviner from Honkai Star Rail. She has repeatedly shown up in the title throughout the Xianzhou Luofu crisis, offering the astral crew her assistance. As a result, she attracted a lot of community attention, and players have been anticipating her release for a while.

Following the Path of Preservation, Fu Xuan will become a permanent member of the Quantum lineup as a dedicated tank.

In the following article, we will discuss which free-to-play team will be best for Fu Xuan in version 1.3

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Dan Heng, Pela, and Tingyun will be the best team members in Honkai Star Rail with Fu Xuan

Dan Heng

Dan Heng, a member of Astral Express crew (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

One of Honkai Star Rail's most well-liked characters is Dan Heng. He is F2P-acquirable and has a powerful Path. Because of this, most players decide to prepare him as their primary DPS early on in the game.

Dan Heng uses the Wind element and follows the Hunt Path, which concentrates on single targets and is the foundation of his powers. His primary attack causes a single foe to sustain wind damage equivalent to 50% of his ATK. Additionally, Dan Heng's level 1 ATK is increased by 130% by his skill, increasing the damage of the same attack pattern.

Last but not least, he has a burst skill that damages all foes simultaneously with 240% of Dan Heng's ATK. The damage multipliers increase by a higher amount when the enemy is slowed, while all of his other powers increase by 120%.

As a result, elites and bosses are particularly vulnerable to Dan Heng's skills and passive.

Pela

Pela, intelligence officier for Silvermane Guards (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The character Pela is a 4-star Ice character on the Nihility Path. As a result, she is able to lower enemies' defense during combat and take away any benefits that their foes receive. She serves as the Intelligence Officer who handles the affairs of the Silvermane Guards, who respect her. She has the confidence and calmness to handle any issue.

Pela can deal basic ice damage (Frost Shot), which is 50% of her ATK, while her skill can remove one buff and deal ice damage equal to 105% of her ATK on a single enemy. Finally, her ultimate, Zone Suppression, deals ice damage equal to 60% of Pela’s ATK with a chance of 100% to inflict the Exposed on all foes. While Exposed, DEF all foes on the field will be lowered by 30% for the next two turns.

With her de-buffing skill, Pela can lower the guard of the foes while the team’s main DPS can deal enormous damage without any problem.

Tingyun

Tingyun, a young Foxian and a member of the Sky-Faring Commission of the Xianzhou Luofu (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

In Honkai Star Rail, Tingyun is a 4-star character that, with the appropriate build, is regarded as the best support in the entire game. Tingyun is a tremendously potent support unit in Honkai Star Rail, very similar to Bennett in Genshin Impact, as a buffer who can greatly improve the damage output of every character in the game. Almost all the tier lists place Tingyun at the top, making her a necessary support unit for any player.

Tingyun's basic ATK Dislodged can deal Lightning Damage, which equals 50%-100% of her ATK stats. Her skill, Soothing Melody, will activate benediction on the ally and raise the attack of an ally by 25%–55% with a number not surpassing 15%–27% of her own ATK stats.

The ally that has received benediction from Tingyun will deal extra Lightning DMG to any enemies for 3 rounds, which is equal to 20%-44% of their current ATK stats. Finally, her ultimate, Amidst the Rejoicing Clouds, can increase the DMG of an ally by 20%-56% for the next three turns and also regenerate 50 energy for that ally.

These four characters together will make a perfect F2P team as they cover all the roles you need in a team to face the worst enemies in Honkai Star Rail.