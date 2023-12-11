Best free-to-play team for Hanya in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

Most Honkai Star Rail characters are locked behind the gacha wall. So, players are required to roll in the banners to obtain new ones. With Hanya’s release in this space odyssey, the free-to-play Trailblazers might wonder what is the best F2P team for Hanya.

This article discusses the best free-to-play Hanya team in Honkai Star Rail 1.5.

Note: This article is subjective and relies on the author's opinion.

Best free-to-play team for Hanya in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5

Qingque

Qingque (Image via HoYoverse)

Qingque is the main DPS of this team composition. She is a Path of Erudition character wielding the Quantum element. Players can obtain her for free by completing the Memory Stage Three of the Forgotten Halls.

Qingque can deal absurd Quantum damage to opponents. While she is an Erudition character, her primary damage source is the enhanced basic attack through obtaining four same-suit jade tiles. She can easily clear various activities with the right equipment.

Hanya

Hanya (Image via HoYoverse)

In this team composition, Hanya is the primary support/buffer. She is the latest addition to the Path of Harmony character roster who wields the Physical element. Hanya can be obtained from Argenti and Silver Wolf’s banners during the second phase of version 1.5.

Hanya can inflict Burden on her opponents with her skill, allowing her allies to recover Skill Points after using two basic attacks, skills, or ultimate. Her passive talent allows her allies to deal increased damage to opponents inflicted with the Burden effect.

Trailblazer (Preservation)

Trailblazer (Image via HoYoverse)

In this Honkai Star Rail team composition, Trailblazer is the tank/sub DPS. This character starts to tread on the Path of Preservation during the fight with Cocolia, The Guardian of Belobog.

Trailblazer can deal Fire damage to all adversaries on the battlefield with their ultimate and provide shields to allies with their skill. When fitted with the right equipment and Eidolons, Trailblazer can be highly valuable to free-to-play players.

Natasha

Natasha (Image via HoYoverse)

Natasha is the healer in this team composition. She is the only free-to-play healer in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5. Players can obtain her by completing the quest Lying in Rust.

Natasha can heal all allies with her ultimate. Her skill can heal an ally for a significant amount, and it further heals them for a decent amount at the start of the next two turns. Natasha’s talent can boost her outgoing heals when healing an ally with 30 percent HP or below.