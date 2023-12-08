Honkai Star Rail Hanya official kit, abilities, and more explained

Hanya, the brand new 4-star character in Honkai Star Rail, has finally been released along with the second phase of version 1.5. Being a Path of Harmony character, Hanya can buff her allies and recover Skill Points for her team. As her kit is exceptionally powerful, she can fit into various team compositions in this space odyssey.

This article will discuss Hanya’s official kit, abilities, and Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the opinion of the author.

Everything to know about Hanya’s official kit in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5

Hanya's official Trace tree (Image via HoYoverse)

The list below should help Trailblazers to fully comprehend Hanya's capabilities in Honkai Star Rail:

Basic ATK (Oracle Brush): Unleashes an attack dealing Physical damage to a single opponent.

Skill (Samsara, Locked): Deal Physical damage to an enemy and inflict Burden on them. When allies use two Basic ATKs, Skills, or Ultimates on an enemy who has Burden, they will instantly regain one skill point. The effect will be dispelled after it activates two times.

Ultimate (Ten-Lords Decree, All Shall Obey): Boosts an ally's ATK and SPD for two turns. The ability scales with Hanya's ATK and SPD stat.

Talent (Sanction): An ally's damage increases for two turns when they use their Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate against an opponent inflicted with Burden.

An ally's damage increases for two turns when they use their Basic ATK, Skill, or Ultimate against an opponent inflicted with Burden. Technique (Netherworld judgment): Instantly attacks an enemy. Inficts Burden on a random enemy after entering battle.

Hanya’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

Hanya's official Eidolons (Image via HoYoverse)

Eidolon one (One Heart): Hanya's action is advanced forward by 15 percent when an enemy is defeated by an ally using the effect of Hanya's Ultimate. There is only one chance to activate this effect per turn.

Eidolon two (Two Views): Hanya's SPD stat increases by 20 percent for a turn after she uses her Skill.

Eidolon three (Three Temptations): Increases her Skill level by two, up to a maximum upgrade level of 15, and her Basic ATK by one, up to a maximum upgrade level of 10.

Eidolon four (Four Truths): Increases the Ultimate's duration for a turn.

Eidolon five (Five Skandhas): Boosts Hanya's Ultimate and Talent level by two levels, up to a maximum of level 15.

Boosts Hanya’s Ultimate and Talent level by two levels, up to a maximum of level 15. Eidolon six (Six Reverences): Increases her Talent’s damage boost effect by 10 percent.

This is everything players need to know about Hanya’s official kit and abilities.