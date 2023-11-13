Best free-to-play team for Huohuo in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

Huohuo is a new five-star character in Honkai Star Rail, and she will join the Wind character roster after her release as a supporting character. Although she follows the Path of Abundance, she can provide buffs to her team members. Huohuo’s kit is simply flawless and unique when compared to other characters treading on the same Path.

Free-to-play players might be wondering about what units they should pair Huohuo with, as they have a limited number of characters to choose from. Therefore, this article lists the best free-to-play team for Huohuo in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author's opinion.

Best free-to-play team for Huohuo in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5

Qingue + Serval + Asta + Huohuo

This Honkai Star Rail team composition featuring Qingue, Serval, Asta, and Huohuo is constructed based on the synergy of the characters with one another, especially Huohuo.

Qingque (Image via HoYoverse)

Qingque serves the main DPS role of this Honkai Star Rail team composition. She treads on the Path of Erudition and is capable of dealing an absurd amount of damage to her opponents. The primary source of her damage is the enhanced version of her basic ATK, which players can get by obtaining four jade tiles of the same suit.

Her ultimate deals Quantum damage to all enemies on the battlefield and immediately obtains four jade tiles of the same suit, resulting in her basic ATK getting enhanced the following turn.

Serval (Image via HoYoverse)

Serval is an exceptional free-to-play character in Honkai Star Rail who is filling the sub-DPS role of this team composition. She also treads on the Path of Erudition, excelling in dealing damage to multiple enemies simultaneously.

Serval’s skill deals Lightning damage to three adjacent enemies with an 80% chance to inflict Shock on them. Her ultimate deals Lightning damage to all enemies on the field and extends the duration of the Shock state by two turns.

Asta (Image via HoYoverse)

Asta is the primary buffer and supporting character of this team composition. She is a free-to-play character in Honkai Star Rail and can be obtained during the Warp tutorial in the early stages of the game. She treads on the Path of Harmony and specializes in providing buffs to her allies while fighting.

Asta can break the enemy's shields and buff her allies. Her ultimate increases the SPD of all allies for two turns, allowing them to act more. With some Eidolon levels, she can be an exceptional support character. Asta’s skill deals Fire damage to a single enemy and less damage to a random enemy on the battlefield.

Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

Huohuo serves as the Healer and battery unit of this Star Rail team. She treads on the Path of Abundance and can buff and heal allies. Huohuo can be obtained from the Bloom in Gloom limited-time banner during the first phase of version 1.5.

Huohuo’s skill can heal an ally for a significant amount and heal the rest of the party for a small amount. Her ultimate restores energy for the entire team and increases their ATK stat for two turns.