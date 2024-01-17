Best Dr Ratio teams in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

Dr Ratio is the latest DPS character in Honkai Star Rail. The developers have distributed this genius society member for free to all players during version 1.6 Phase 2 to commemorate the game's achievement in winning several awards, including Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards 2023. This Genius Society member can be claimed for free till the end of the upcoming version 2.1.

Squad composition is quite essential in Honkai Star Rail. Typically, a team consists of two supports, a sustenance unit, and a DPS. This article will provide general squad builds and teammate suggestions for those looking forward to building a team around Dr Veritas Ratio.

Dr Ratio's best squad mates and team composition in Honkai Star Rail

Dr Ratio does have some solid teammates in the game as of version 1.6 (Image via Hoyoverse)

Dr Veritas Ratio is a DPS character who launches follow-up attacks, and the amount of damage he deals to an enemy depends on how many debuffs the adversary has. This condition qualifies a few characters as some of his best team members. Let's go over some of them.

1) Topaz

Topaz was introduced in version 1.4 of the game (Image via Hoyoverse)

Topaz is easily the best squadmate for Dr Veritas Ratio in Honkai Star Rail. She is a Hunt damage dealer who doubles down as a support thanks to her ability to debuff enemies with a mark. Enemies afflicted by this mark incur more damage from follow-up attacks. Topaz's ability to launch follow-ups of her own also allows you to chip down a foe's health quite fast.

2) Silver Wolf

Silver Wolf's debuffing abilities make her one of the best teammates for Dr Ratio (Image via Hoyoverse)

Silver Wolf's entire kit revolves around debuffing enemies. She can reduce various stats, including DEF, SPD, and ATT, of a foe and inflict them with a random elemental weakness.

3) Ruan Mei

Ruan Mei is the second 5-star Harmony character in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Hoyoverse)

Ruan Mei's buffing abilities make her one of the strongest supporting characters in Honkai Star Rail. She buffs damage, breaking efficiency, and can even slow down the recovery time of enemies with their weakness broken.

4) Bronya

Bronya's buffing abilities make her the best 5-star you can get from the Standard pool (Image via Hoyoverse)

Bronya's excellent buffing abilities have established her as one of the best support units in the game. She buffs the Crit DMG, ATT, and DMG of the entire team, cleanses a teammate of any debuffs, and moves them up the action order next to herself.

5) Pela

Pela is one of the strongest 4-stars in the game (Image via Hoyoverse)

Pela is one of the best 4-star characters in Honkai Star Rail. She can tear down a foe's DEF stat and make quick work of them if they have Ice elemental weakness.

6) Luocha

Luocha is one of the strongest support and sustenance characters in the game (Image via Hoyoverse)

Luocha might be the best healer/sustenance character for Dr Ratio, thanks to his Imaginary element. This mysterious trader roaming the streets of Xianzhou has the best healing abilities in the game, and pairing him up with Silver Wolf allows her to inflict Imaginary weakness on enemies.

7) Fu Xuan

Fu Xuan is unmatched in her own role (Image via Hoyoverse)

Fu Xuan is easily the best sustenance unit and tank as of Honkai Star Rail 1.6. She reduces the damage taken by the team by transferring it to herself and has a self-healing that can be activated frequently. Her skill also boosts Crit Rate and Effect Resistance for the entire squad.

Now, for Dr Veritas Ratio's team composition in Honkai Star Rail, here are a few suggestions, including both premium and F2P or free-to-play options.

Ruan Mei, Dr Ratio, Topaz, Luocha/ Fu Xuan

Dr Ratio, Topaz, Silver Wolf, Luocha/ Fu Xuan

Dr Ratio, Pela, Bronya, Luocha/ Fu Xuan

For free-to-play team composition, you can use the following characters.

Dr Ratio, Lynx, Asta, Yukong

For more related content, follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail section.