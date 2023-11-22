Best free-to-play team for Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

Honkai Star Rail is HoYoverse's turn-based role-playing gacha game, where players can obtain limited characters from the event Wrap banners. To expand their roster, Trailblazers need to spend money to buy Stellar Jades, as the amount obtained by playing is not sufficient.

Free-to-play players typically skip the majority of characters; therefore, they only have so many options. Since avoiding microtransactions can limit who they can pick, many are curious about what units will assist them in completing the Memory of Chaos, an end-game activity in Honkai Star Rail.

This article explores the best free-to-play team for Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author's opinion.

Best free-to-play team for Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5

Qingque

Qingque (Image via HoYoverse)

Qingque is the main DPS of this Honkai Star Rail team composition. She is a free-to-play character who can be obtained by completing Memory Stage 3 of the Forgotten Hall. Qingque is an excellent character who can easily defeat her enemies with little help.

Qingque can simultaneously deal exceptional Quantum damage to multiple enemies as she treads on the Path of Erudition. Her primary source of damage is her enhanced basic attack, which she can gain by obtaining four jade tiles of the same suit.

Asta

Asta (Image via HoYoverse)

In this team composition, Asta is the primary buffer/sub DPS. She is a Path of Harmony character and can be obtained during the Warp tutorial in the Trailblaze mission, A Moment of Peace.

Asta buffs her allies SPD with her ultimate and allows them to take more action in a single turn. When her ultimate is not ready, she can also use her skill to act as a sub DPS unit and deliver significant Fire damage. Her passive talent enables her to provide ATK-oriented boosts to her allies.

March 7th

March 7th (Image via HoYoverse)

March 7th is the tank of this team composition. She walks on the Preservation Path and is a member of the Astral Express. Further, she is one of the first free-to-play units players obtain after starting the game.

March 7th can shield one ally for three turns, which scales with her DEF stat. She can also launch counterattacks whenever a shielded ally gets hit by an opponent. Her ultimate can also slow down her adversaries; there is a 50% chance it will freeze them.

Natasha

Natasha (Image via HoYoverse)

Natasha is the healer of this team composition. She is the only free-to-play Path of Abundance character available to players in the early parts of this space odyssey. Natasha's skill and ultimate can heal her teammates and ensure everyone's survivability while fighting.

With March 7th's shields and Natasha's healing, players will not face any difficulties while completing Memory of Chaos.