Best free-to-play Xueyi teams for Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 8

With the release of Honkai Star Rail 1.6’s limited-time banners, players may be wondering about the best free-to-play Xueyi teams to clear Simulated Universe World 8. The Simulated Universe classifies as end-game content that offers players a little bit of Stellar Jade and various Planar Ornaments to farm for their characters.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

What are the best free-to-play Xueyi teams for Simulated Universe World 8 in Honkai Star Rail 1.6?

Serval + Xueyi + Asta + Lynx

A team featuring Serval, Xueyi, Asta, and Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

Serval (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Xueyi (Sub DPS)

(Sub DPS) Asta (Support)

(Support) Lynx (Support/Healer)

In this Honkai Star Rail Xueyi team composition, Serval serves as the main DPS unit. She is a Lightning character who specializes in dealing AoE damage as she hails from the Path of Erudition. Xueyi can aid her on the battlefield by inflicting Weakness break status effects on adversaries.

Asta can boost all allies’ SPD, allowing them to deal greater damage as they can take more action in a single turn. Meanwhile, Lynx can heal all allies to ensure their survivability.

Xueyi + Dr. Ratio + Tingyun + Natasha

A team featuring Xueyi, Dr. Ratio, Tingyun, and Natasha (Image via HoYoverse)

Dr. Ratio (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Xueyi (Sub DPS)

(Sub DPS) Tingyun (Support)

(Support) Natasha (Support/Healer)

This Xueyi team composition features Dr. Ratio as the main DPS. He can deal phenomenal damage to a single target as he treads on the Path of The Hunt. Xueyi can help Dr. Ratio defeat opponents with ease by dealing massive damage to adjacent enemies.

To enable her allies to inflict more damage on their adversaries, Tingyun can increase their ATK and replenish their energy. Meanwhile, Natasha can provide heals to allies with low HP.

Xueyi + Trailblazer (Destruction) + Yukong + Lynx

A team featuring Xueyi, Yukong, Trailblazer (Destruction), and Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

Xueyi (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Trailblazer (Destruction) (Sub DPS)

(Sub DPS) Yukong (Support)

(Support) Lynx (Support/Healer)

Xueyi is the main DPS of this Honkai Star Rail 1.6 team composition. She is the latest addition to the Path of Destruction character roster, wielding the power of the Quantum element. The Trailblazer (Destruction) can aid her in defeating opponents by dealing a substantial amount of physical damage from behind.

Yukong can provide Xueyi with ATK and CRIT-related buffs to unlock her maximum damage-dealing potential. On the other hand, Lynx can cleanse her allies after they have been debuffed and heal them when needed.

