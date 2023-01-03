Best Freya skills in God of War Ragnarok: All skills and how to unlock

Freya servers the majority of God of War Ragnarok as an antagonist but becomes a companion of Kratos towards the tail end of the game. The Vanir goddess was first introduced in the 2018 God of War game.

Freya has a total of three skill trees in God of War Ragnarok: Vanir Magic, Archery, and Valkyrie. The best skills of each tree are as follows.

Best Freya skills in God of War Ragnarok

Best Freya Vanir Magic skill - Entangled Grip: As a Vanir goddess, Freya has quite a few spells up her sleeves, but none as effective as Entangled Grip. She can summon vines to grab and hold enemies at a place, making it easier for Kratos to attack. Upgrading it will increase the duration of the grab and add passive poison damage.

The three skill trees in God of War Ragnarok, along with their in-game descriptions, are as follows.

All Vanir Magic, Archery, and Valkyrie skills for Freya in God of War Ragnarok

Freya has three distinct skill trees focusing on different aspects of her abilities.

Vanir Magic

As a Vanir goddess, Freya's Vanir Magic Skill Tree focuses on her ability to use the powerful old magic. By summoning vines, she can grab enemies and deal poison damage over time. Let's take a look at all of the skills in Freya's Vanir Magic Skill Tree in God of War Ragnarok.

Entangled Grip I - Freya can spawn vines from the ground that root enemies in place.

- Freya can spawn vines from the ground that root enemies in place. Entangled Grip II - Freya’s vines root enemies for a longer duration.

- Freya’s vines root enemies for a longer duration. Root Snare - Freya can summon vines that grab an enemy lying down and release a cloud of Poison.

- Freya can summon vines that grab an enemy lying down and release a cloud of Poison. Entangled Grip III - Freya’s vines apply Poison to rooted enemies.

- Freya’s vines apply Poison to rooted enemies. Tendril Slam - Freya can summon vines that grab a Launched enemy and slam them down to deal heavy Stun.

- Freya can summon vines that grab a Launched enemy and slam them down to deal heavy Stun. Seeds of Ruin - Freya can summon vines to pull giant rock from the ground and hurl it at her target for massive damage.

- Freya can summon vines to pull giant rock from the ground and hurl it at her target for massive damage. Vines of Exile - Freya’s vines can grab weaker enemies and throw them across the battlefield.

Archery

Freya is a fabled archer who helps Kratos in combat by shooting arrows, similar to Atreus. From Runic arrows to Sonic attacks, let's take a look at Freya's Archery Skill Tree in God of War Ragnarok.

Arrow Empowerment I - Runic Arrows deal increased status damage.

- Runic Arrows deal increased status damage. Arrow Empowerment II - Runic Arrows deal greatly increased status damage.

- Runic Arrows deal greatly increased status damage. Sonic Potency - Sonic explosions caused by Freya have an increased area of effect.

- Sonic explosions caused by Freya have an increased area of effect. Hex Potency - Hex explosions caused by Freya’s Sigil Arrows have an increased area of effect.

- Hex explosions caused by Freya’s Sigil Arrows have an increased area of effect. Arrow Empowerment III - Runic Arrows deal significantly increased status damage.

- Runic Arrows deal significantly increased status damage. Sonic Echoes - Attacking enemies afflicted with Freya’s Sonic status creates bigger reverberations, applying Stun to nearby enemies.

- Attacking enemies afflicted with Freya’s Sonic status creates bigger reverberations, applying Stun to nearby enemies. Hex Debilitation - Enemies Hexed by Freya’s Sigil Arrows have less resistance to Stun.

- Enemies Hexed by Freya’s Sigil Arrows have less resistance to Stun. Sonic Resonance - Sonic explosions caused by Freya apply Sonic to nearby enemies.

- Sonic explosions caused by Freya apply Sonic to nearby enemies. Hex Reignition - Elemental explosions from enemies Hexed by Freya’s Sigil Arrows have a follow-up explosion.

- Elemental explosions from enemies Hexed by Freya’s Sigil Arrows have a follow-up explosion. Arrow Surplus - Freya gains an additional Runic Arrow.

Valkyrie

Freya was the queen of Valkyrie, the angelic warriors from Valhalla. Her Valkyrie skills are quite legendary and capable of unleashing devastating damage on enemies. Freya's Valkyrie Skill Tree in God of War Ragnarok is as follows:

Valkyrie Spirit - Freya enters her Valkyrie Form to slash through enemies.

- Freya enters her Valkyrie Form to slash through enemies. Goddess Aggression - Freya becomes much more aggressive on the battlefield. Parrying and charging in at enemies more often.

- Freya becomes much more aggressive on the battlefield. Parrying and charging in at enemies more often. Valkyrie Mind - Freya enters her Valkyrie Form and unleashes a barrage of arrows.

- Freya enters her Valkyrie Form and unleashes a barrage of arrows. Goddess Focus - Freya adds more specialized abilities to her Ranged Attacks.

- Freya adds more specialized abilities to her Ranged Attacks. Valkyrie Heart - Freya enters her Valkyrie Form to rise into the air before slamming into the ground to Launch enemies.

- Freya enters her Valkyrie Form to rise into the air before slamming into the ground to Launch enemies. Valkyrie Blade - When Kratos sends an enemy flying backward, a (Square) appears above Freya. If pressed, she dashes toward the enemy and strikes them, dealing serious damage.

The final chapter of Kratos' Norse Saga, God of War Ragnarok, is now available on PS4 and PS5.

