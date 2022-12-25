Who is the voice actor of Atreus in God of War Ragnarok?

It's been around a month and a half since the release of God of War Ragnarok. Atreus, the second protagonist of the game, has become a vital character in the sequel after making a mild introduction to the 2018 title.

Atreus' sudden popularity has left fans wondering who his voice actor is. Atreus has grown into a young man in Ragnarok, and his manner of speaking, dialog, and overall presence in the game has made him an intriguing character.

PlayStation @PlayStation Congrats to @SonySantaMonica on God of War Ragnarök's multiple PS Blog Game of the Year awards, including the Platinum Trophy for PS5 Game of the Year: play.st/3Wt0qQ8 Congrats to @SonySantaMonica on God of War Ragnarök's multiple PS Blog Game of the Year awards, including the Platinum Trophy for PS5 Game of the Year: play.st/3Wt0qQ8 https://t.co/1nX0A93Oem

Kratos has always been synonymous with the God of War franchise. However, in God of War Ragnarok, the developers have done a great job in making Atreus a largely prominent character who contributes largely to the overall storyline.

Note: This article contains mild spoilers

Sunny Suljic is the voice actor for Atreus in God of War Ragnarok

In God of War Ragnarok, Atreus has grown to become a prominent character when compared to his role in the 2018 title, God of War.

In the previous title, Kratos was made to teach him the ways of the world and carried much of the responsibility on his shoulders. Players felt that Atreus did not contribute much and that his role felt forceful at times, until towards the end.

In Ragnarok, however, he appears to have a clear-cut direction, becoming the man that Kratos wanted him to be. Sunny Suljic's voice acting has added more depth to the character, as his voice now sounds deeper and more mature.

PlayStation @PlayStation God of War Ragnarök composer Bear McCreary shares insight into his creative process, from a comedic jaunty little tune that’ll break hearts to finding a fitting theme that implies power like distant thunder: play.st/3BLAzuP God of War Ragnarök composer Bear McCreary shares insight into his creative process, from a comedic jaunty little tune that’ll break hearts to finding a fitting theme that implies power like distant thunder: play.st/3BLAzuP https://t.co/YxGHvOEqTV

Towards the end of the game, Atreus leaves Kratos to forge his own destiny as a giant. All of this was brought to life by Sunny Suljic, who has done well to contribute to Atreus' popularity in God of War Ragnarok.

As of now, there has been no mention of a sequel, or whether Atreus will return. However, if he does, fans of the franchise can expect him to play a bigger role as he could return as a fully-grown adult.

It is important to note that Atreus was never a warrior in the game. Proficient with the bow, Atreus is always keen on increasing his knowledge, similar to Odin.

The only difference is that, unlike Odin, Atreus does not use means that end up hurting others around him. If there is another sequel, it will be interesting to see what role he will play in the game.

Poll : 0 votes