Where to find the Prongfruit in God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok is a hack and slash title set in Norse Mythology, and it follows the story of Kratos and his son, Atrues. The game starts off after Fimbulwinter, a three-year long winter when Kratos and Atreus set off on a journey to prevent Ragnarok. That takes them on an adventure filled with peril, eventually pitting them against gods like Thor, Odin and more.

The game features action and exploration throughout the nine realms, with intimate storytelling dealing with complex characters. Kratos forever remains haunted by his violent past, while Atreus deals with his own identity. It's all neatly packed in this PlayStation exclusive.

Acquiring the Prongfruit in God of War Ragnarok

The Prongfruit is part of the “Across the Realms” side quest that requires players to find four ingredients to make a meal.

The name of the quest might give away the fact that it requires quite a bit of traveling around to get everything. This guide will help you get the Prongfruit specifically, as it can be a tricky one to find.

The Prongfruit can be found in Svartalfheim, in the forge near a Nornir chest, (Image via Santa Monica Studios)

Step one requires the player to head to Svartalfheim, one of the nine realms in God of War Ragnarok.

They will need to use the train tracks for the mine to reach the forge. These train tracks become available for free use after completing the Forging Destiny questline.

Heading towards the north of this rocky area they will find a wall with a teal heart painted on it.

Near this painted heart they will find a Nornir chest with the Prongfruit right next to it.

The rest of the ingredients are Nordic Gourd (found in Midgard), Elven Cap (available in Alfheim) and Bantam Melon (found in Vanaheim). The ingredients are quite spread around the realms of God of War Ragnarok, but with the efficient use of Mystic gates, players can get their hands on them in no time.

Once the player collects the rest of the ingredients and takes them back to the campfire to cook the meal, they complete the quest. That rewards the player with a couple of things, including the Meal of Comfort, which permanently boosts Kratos’ stats by five.

The “Across the Reals” is not a particularly difficult quest, and the rewards can be very worthwhile, so it's highly recommended that players get it done when they can.

God of war Ragnarok is a critically acclaimed title that ended up winning several awards at the Game Awards Show as well as other venues. The game delivered an excellently told story filled with interesting characters voiced by a great cast.

The graphics, while not much of a leap from its predecessor, are still jaw dropping. The environment is choke-filled with detail and lore, with the exploration and puzzles being decently challenging.

The combat is also refined to perfection with the controls and mechanics feeling just right. It also expands on it by adding deep role-playing gameplay (RPG) systems like stats, armor equipment, weapon upgrades and more.

