How to complete Beyond Ragnarok in God of War Ragnarok

The highly-anticipated sequel, God of War Ragnarok, was finally released in November, much to the excitement of PlayStation fans who had been waiting for the last four years. As a sequel to the phenomenal soft reboot of the God of War series, God of War Ragnarok follows a non-linear progression, giving players complete liberty over side quests and optional content.

While the game does not offer a complete open-world experience, it does borrow a few elements from games of the open-world genre, such as side quests (called favours) that unlock alongside the main story progression and optional challenges that players can complete after finishing the main storyline.

God of War Ragnarok also features an incredibly helpful 'Quests and Objectives' tab that players can refer to while completing optional questlines in the game. Much like God of War (2018), these optional quests offer some really unique rewards, from essential upgrade resources to new armor sets, runic attacks, and a whole lot more.

The main story quest in God of War Ragnarok is separated by chapters, each containing a handful of other quests. Once players complete the main story, they will be greeted with the game's final favour, "Beyond Ragnarok". Given that the favour does not explicitly state the objectives required for completion, it can be confusing.

Thus, here's a comprehensive guide on how to complete Beyond Ragnarok in GOW Ragnarok.

Note: This article contains spoilers for God of War Ragnarok.

Completing the Beyond Ragnarok favour will require players to complete every optional content in the game

The Beyond Ragnarok favour only starts once players complete the final chapter of the game and watch the epilog. The end of God of War Ragnarok sees Atreus, Kratos' son, leaving on his own to find remnants of his kin (the Jotuns) and Kratos teaming up with Freya to help rebuild the nine realms after the devastation caused by Ragnarok.

Successfully finishing the Beyond Ragnarok favour will require players to complete every bit of content the game has to offer, including:

All the main story chapters

All optional quests (Favours)

All optional boss fights (including the 13 Berserker Souls and Gna)

Finding all collectibles (Treasure hoards and artefacts as well as all 48 Odin's Ravens)

Finding and closing all realm tears (Hel tears and Yggdrasil rifts)

Finding all treasure chests (Legendary and Nornir chests)

Finding all the lore markers

The final favour can be daunting and will require at least 50 hours of game time on normal difficulty. Most titles that include a penultimate quest like this usually include a trophy or achievement to reward players for their time and effort.

However, God of War Ragnarok does not offer any such trophy for completing the Beyond Ragnarok favour. The quest is not even necessary to earn the coveted Platinum trophy in the game, making it easier for players who want the reward.

