Best games that can be downloaded on Jio Phone

A list of five best games that can be played on a Jio Phone.

All the said games feature low graphics and are ideal for casual gamers.

Jio phones were introduced in India by Reliance Jio Infocomm in 2017. These phones have a lot of utility features such as:

Operating System. KAI OS.

2.4 inch (6.1 cm) display.

QWERTY keyboard

Spreadtrum SC9820A Dual-core Processor. 512 MB RAM. 4 GB internal storage, expandable up to 128 GB.

2 MP Rear Camera. 0.3 MP Front Camera.

2000 mAh battery.

Single SIM: Nano with VoLTE support.

There is a wide range of games that can be played on a Jio Phone. These games aren't loaded with high graphics and are ideal for casual gamers. On that note, here is our list of five best games that can be downloaded via the Jio Games app on a Jio Phone.

Five best games to download on Jio Phone

#1 Tuk Tuk Go!

Genre: Speed run.

Game Description: This game features a Tuk-Tuk (Indian Auto). The objective of the game is to complete the course without getting hit by obstacles. Tuk Tuk Go has a number of power-ups that makes the game interesting.

#2 Quick Tennis

Genre: Sports.

Game Description: This game features fast-paced tennis action. It has a very aesthetic feel to it. You can unlock/purchase a plethora of content including characters, locations, racquets, balls, moves and more.

#3 Quick Racing

Genre: Racing.

Game Description: Quick Racing is a racing game where you need to drive cautiously and and complete the race. This game pushes you adrenaline to a whole new level.

#4 Tiny Army

Genre: Action/Stategy.

Game Description: Tiny Army is a Action/strategy game that is based on world war thematics. You have a whole bunch of awesome weapons like rifles, miniguns, RPG and flame throwers. You can shoot down enemy soldiers, aeroplanes, tanks and badass bosses.

#5 Crazy Cricket

Genre: Sports.

Game Description: This features the popular Indian Gully cricket format. You can play extraordinary shots and unleash your inner potential of a true cricket enthusiast in the game.