Best games on the PS Vita

Sony’s PS Vita was one of the best handheld gaming consoles to have ever been released. Offering crisp graphics, responsive controls with haptic feedback, and an HD display, the PS Vita showed that gamers don’t need to compromise, even when playing games on handheld systems. The innovation of Vita was so promising that there are rumors about a potential PS Vita 2, which will be able to play PS5 and PS4 games.
Just like any other Sony gaming system, the PS Vita also had a massive game library with some of the best titles that graced any console ever. But if you are wondering what are the best among the best, here is a list of five titles that are the pinnacle of PS Vita gaming.
Disclaimer: This article is subjective and is solely based on the writer's opinions.
Top 5 games on PS Vita
1) Persona 4 Golden
Persona 4 Golden blends an enthralling mystery with life simulation gameplay. Players divide time between exploring dungeons and nurturing social bonds in Inaba. This unique combination allows you to deepen relationships with various characters, unlocking benefits in battle and persona fusion, which are crucial aspects of the game's strategic combat system.
A highlight of the title is the Persona system, which lets the you collect and merge mythological spirits that boost characters' battle abilities and strengths. The captivating soundtrack, stellar voice acting, and danceable tunes forge an immersive auditory experience complementing gameplay and storytelling. If you want to know more about the title, check out our review of Persona 4 Golden.
2) Tearaway
Tearaway is an exceptional game. It skillfully blends game mechanics and a charming paper-crafted look. The world seems tangible and inviting to explore, filled with creases, folds, and varied paper textures.
Critics praised Tearaway. They loved the joyful experience, creative gameplay mechanics, and captivating audio-visual design. The game engaged players by innovatively using PS Vita's capabilities to the fullest. Its heartfelt story and charming aesthetics resonated with both critics and players. Despite some minor criticisms about length and enemy variety, Tearaway was positively received by the gaming community.
3) Freedom Wars
Freedom Wars is a Japanese action role-playing video game developed by Japan Studio for the PlayStation Vita, released in 2014. Set in a distant future where humanity is imprisoned in penal city-states, the game involves players cooperating to fight enemies and contribute towards their Panopticon.
The game was a big success in Japan, with impressive first sales for Vita software. The gameplay featured third-person battles, and players could also join online or local multiplayer games with up to eight people.
4) Soul Sacrifice
Soul Sacrifice, a PlayStation Vita game made in 2013, was an action role-playing video game. It lets players sacrifice parts of their character's body or items to unleash powerful attacks. These sacrifices left permanent marks on the player character, adding a unique strategic aspect to the gameplay. The game was created by Marvelous AQL with help from Japan Studio and published by Sony Computer Entertainment.
The story follows the main character, who was enslaved by the cruel and mighty sorcerer Magusar. Magusar absorbed human sacrifices to attain immortality. The player character met a talking book named Librom. It contained stories about previous battles between monsters and Magusar, which led him on a journey to free himself and save the world. Soul Sacrifice is considered one of the best RPGs on the PS Vita.
5) Severed
Severed shines for blending touch controls seamlessly into its gameplay. Players had to strategically swipe and slash to attack foes, parry blows, and solve puzzles. This tactile, immersive approach enhances engagement. Furthermore, Severed's eerie ambience, a haunting soundtrack, and intricate level design craft a captivating, atmospheric world, drawing players into its dark, mysterious narrative.
Critics praised it for its touch controls, captivating art direction, and engaging gameplay. Leveraging PS Vita's unique features combined with challenging combat encounters and immersive storytelling. Severed sits as one of the paragons of the PS Vita.