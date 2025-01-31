7 best games to play before Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows is the latest entry in the Ubisoft action-adventure franchise. The much-anticipated title is set in feudal Japan and focuses on two individuals — Naoe, a shinobi assassin, and Yasuke, the legendary samurai. As the title inches towards its March 20, 2025 release, players might want to experience something to warm up before playing the game.

This article lists seven amazing games you can play before Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

7 amazing games you can play before Assassin's Creed Shadows

1) Ghost of Tsushima

A still from Ghost of Tsushima (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Tsushima is the perfect title to play before Assassin's Creed Shadows considering it is also set in Feudal Japan. Shadows also takes some inspiration from the former's combat. You play as Jin Sakai, trying to protect his people from the Mongol invasion, led by Khotun Khan. It features a dynamic, stylish, and satisfying sword-based combat system, as you use distinct stances to deal with enemies.

2) Assassin's Creed Mirage

A still from Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Mirage was the preceding entry to Assassin's Creed Shadows. The game was a return to roots for the franchise after the series shifted gears into RPG territory with Origins. It was a short but focused campaign. While combat was present, the primary focus was on stealth and parkour.

With Shadows, Ubisoft is trying to attract both crowds — those interested in classic games and RPG fans. Thus, playing Mirage can help you understand what improved in its successor, while also providing further background.

3) Like A Dragon: Ishin

A still from Like A Dragon: Ishin (Image via SEGA)

For players who want games focused only on combat and set in medieval Japan, look no further than Ishin. The title reimagines several Yakuza characters as samurais during the Bakumatsu period in Japan, during the 1860s. Players can instantly switch between styles focused on swordplay and gunplay, or mix them both with the Wild Dancer style.

The game hosts a semi-open-world region filled with tons of content. This hard-boiled dramatic saga is broken up by baffling humorous side stories. It is an amazing title set in medieval Japan you can play before Assassin's Creed Shadows.

4) Rise of the Ronin

A still from Rise of the Ronin (Image via Koei Tecmo)

For players wanting games that offer a combat similar to Shadows but with souls-like elements, then Rise of the Ronin is the perfect title. The series starts further down the Bakumatsu period timeline.

Combat in Ronin is closer to Sekiro, with its dance of attacks and parries. However, it also has RPG elements where you can equip different weapon types, each with different rarities.

5) Fate/Samurai Remnant

A still from Fate/Samurai Remnant (Image via Koei Tecmo)

For players who want games that provide a fantastical take on the Edo period of Japan, Fate/Samurai Remnant is the perfect choice. Remnant is a hack-and-slash title with some musou elements. You'll primarily be playing as Iori, while temporarily gaining control of some servants along the way.

You'll constantly be dodging bosses while using various attacks to damage them, with your servant by your side. Remnant's flashy combat and unique setting make it the perfect title to enjoy while waiting for Assassin's Creed Shadows.

6) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

A still from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Image via Electronic Arts)

For players who want games with excellent sword combat set in the Star Wars universe, the Fallen Order is the perfect title. It is a souls-like title mixed with some platforming elements. You wield the legendary lightsaber as Kal Cestis, trying to rebuild the fallen Jedi order.

You'll mix between attacking, dodging, parrying, and using your force abilities. As you make progress, you'll also switch between stances, adding to the combat's depth. It is a great title to enjoy before playing Assassin's Creed Shadows.

7) Dishonored

A still from Dishonored (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

For players wanting games that alternate between stealth and combat gameplay, similar to the Assassin's Creed franchise, Arkane Studio's Dishonored is a great pick. The title follows Corvo Attano, as you try to get to the bottom of the conspiracy behind the Empress' death.

Set in the Steampunk-esque city of Dunwall, players will acquire unique supernatural powers to fulfill their objectives. You have the freedom to either stealthily move past guards unnoticed, or kill them all with its engaging first-person sword-based combat. It is an excellent first-person action-adventure game to play while waiting for Assassin's Creed Shadows.

