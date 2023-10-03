Best general free-to-play team in Honkai Star Rail 1.4

Creating a free-to-play (F2P) team in Honkai Star Rail can take a lot of time and investment for optimal results. Players will need to work with a limited number of characters and take on the toughest enemies with outdated kits. However, since HoYoverse's turn-based title thrives on team synergies and roles, a fully built F2P team can produce surprising results, contrary to what many might think.

The following article will list the best F2P team to have in Honkai Star Rail. Readers should note that v1.4 will be giving away a 4-star character, so this article will include them as well.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Recommended F2P teams in different situations of Honkai Star Rail

The F2P roster of Honkai Star Rail almost covers all departments regarding Path and elements. Hence, there is an option to create two teams for the Memory of Chaos/Forgotten Halls endgame, where the latter stages require eight characters to complete one stage.

Here is a list of every F2P character that can be acquired in the game, including 1.4:

Trailblazer: Physical Destruction/ Fire Preservation.

Physical Destruction/ Fire Preservation. Asta: Fire Harmony.

Fire Harmony. March 7th: Ice Preservation.

Ice Preservation. Dan Heng: Wind Hunt.

Wind Hunt. Serval: Lightning Erudition.

Lightning Erudition. Yukong: Imaginary Harmony.

Imaginary Harmony. Natasha: Physical Abundance.

Physical Abundance. Herta: Ice Erudition.

Ice Erudition. Qingque: Quantum Erudition.

Quantum Erudition. Optional pick between Pela/Luka/Hook in 1.4 limited event.

In an ideal world, it is recommended to have each aforementioned character built for every situation, especially if you are a beginner and F2P. Next, understanding the enemy's weakness is essential, be it an event or an endgame stage.

Free 4-star from 1.4 event (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

For instance, a boss stage in Simulated Universe or Forgotten Halls calls for a Hunt character, such as Dan Heng, alongside support characters, such as Asta, March 7th, and Natasha. Here, Asta can move Dan Heng's actions forward by boosting his damage, while March 7th can keep him shielded.

Since Natasha is the only F2P healer in the game, she will have a place in any team, regardless of the enemies in the field.

Natasha splash art (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Similarly, for any stage with several combatants at the same time, Erudition characters such as Qingque, Serval, or Herta will come in handy. In cases of unmatched elemental weaknesses, attacks from support characters can break the shields of enemies as well. Hence, it all comes down to reading weaknesses before forming a team.

Reading enemy weakness and forming a F2P team (Image via HoYoverse)

The following list features a few teams for the endgame, balancing the characters between survival and DPS:

Low DPS tank team: Fire Preservation Trailblazer, Qingque, Natasha, and Asta.

Fire Preservation Trailblazer, Qingque, Natasha, and Asta. Boss DPS team: Dan Heng, Asta/Yukong (depending on elemental weakness), Natasha, and a matching elemental counter for the boss' shield.

Dan Heng, Asta/Yukong (depending on elemental weakness), Natasha, and a matching elemental counter for the boss' shield. Debuffing DoT team: Physical Destruction Trailblazer, Herta, Luka, and Natasha.

Honkai Star Rail provides a 5-star Light Cone for every available Path in the game, so obtaining and equipping them can help boost your character's damage and utility in endgame activities.