Honkai Star Rail Fleeting Lights quest guide: How to unlock the Forgotten Halls

To unlock the Forgotten Halls in Honkai Star Rail, you must complete the Fleeting Lights quest. However, the mission requires you to be Trailblaze Level 21 or higher. If you don't meet this requirement, you must grind some other quests, Interastral Guide tasks, and repeatable content. On a related note, you must be Equilibrium Level 1 to be Trailblaze Level 21, which you can achieve by completing Trial of the Equilibrium: Part One.

With those minor requirements out of the way, it's time to cover what Honkai Star Rail players must do in the Fleeting Lights quest. The mission is easy, but this guide still aims to simplify things for the reader's convenience.

Everything you must do to unlock the Forgotten Halls in Honkai Star Rail's Fleeting Lights quest

Answering Pom-Pom's message starts the Fleeting Lights quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you've reached Trailblaze Level 21, follow these steps:

Pause the game. You should see a red exclamation mark over "Messages," so click on that tab. Pick the text message from Pom-Pom (specifically, the "Hello?" option). The only option here is "Nope," so pick it to get the rest of Pom-Pom's dialogue. Afterward, select any of the three available responses. You should then see Pom-Pom text you a message, followed by "Accepted Mission Fleeting Lights" appearing below it.

The mission takes place in the Astral Express, so teleport there. Talk to Pom-Pom, who will look scared about something. After some dialogue takes place, you will be told to "Locate the strange occurrence aboard the Express."

Locate the strange occurrence aboard the Express

Interact with the mirror (Image via HoYoverse)

In the southwest of Pom-Pom is a strange mirror with some broken class. Interact with it twice. Alternatively, you can investigate it first and then talk to some NPCs afterward, but that's not required. A Messenger will appear from the broken mirror.

Continue the conversation with her. Eventually, you will reach the "Clear any Memory stage of the Forgotten Hall" step of the Fleeting Lights quest. Talk to the Messenger again and select "Enter" to proceed. The only option available from this point is Memory Stage 1, so pick it. Choose your team and select the "Memory" option on the bottom right.

Defeat the enemies in this area to permanently unlock Forgotten Halls (Image via HoYoverse)

The enemies here have an average level of 32, so make sure your best characters are well-suited to take them on without much trouble. The second wave has a Voidranger: Trampler, which is weak to:

Physical

Wind

Imaginary

Having characters who can use those elements on your team will make this Honkai Star Rail quest much easier. It doesn't matter how efficient you are in this battle as long as you win in the end. After defeating these foes, you will be back on the Astral Express, talking with the Messenger.

Unlocking Forgotten Halls in Honkai Star Rail

You can select the first option after you beat this quest (Image via HoYoverse)

You can talk with the crew to finish the Fleeting Lights quest. From this point onward, you can do the Forgotten Halls content whenever you want. The Messenger will still be found with the broken mirror in the southwestern section of the Astral Express's Parlor Car for any Honkai Star Rail player ready to do more battles.

