Best Genshin Impact fishing baits for Pufferfish, Koi, Angelfish and more

Genshin Impact released the fishing system alongside their 2.1 update, and players have since cast their lines in Teyvat’s fishing spots.

Some have taken a real liking to Genshin Impact’s fishing system, while others do it only for rewards. Regardless, players who want to get all the rewards from the Fishing Associations need to spend quite some time with their rods. To help players earn these rewards, this article details the fish that each bait attracts in Genshin Impact.

Best baits for all types of fish in Genshin Impact

As of Genshin Impact 2.1, there are four types of bait and these are fish that they can catch:

Bait Fish Fruit Paste Bait Medaka

Glaze Medaka

Sweet-Flower Medaka

Aizen Medaka

Dawncatcher

Crystalfish Redrot Bait Lunged Stickleback

Betta

Akai Maou

Venomspine Fish

Snowstrider False Worm Bait Brown Shirakodai

Purple Shirakodai

Tea-Colored Shirakodai

Raimei Angelfish

Abiding Angelfish Fake Fly Bait Rusty Koi

Golden Koi

Pufferfish

Bitter Pufferfish

Fruit Paste Bait

Fruit Paste Bait (Image via Genshin Impact)

In Genshin Impact, Fruit Paste Bait attracts all types of Medakas, Dawncatchers, and Crystalfish.

Currently, Medakas are the most useful of these fish when it comes to shopping at the Fishing Associations. Players need to collect the standard Medakas to buy bait recipes. Moreover, both the standard Medakas and some variations are needed to purchase each region’s unique fishing rod.

Redrot Bait

Redrot Bait (Image via Genshin Impact)

Redrot Bait attracts a wide variety of fish in Genshin Impact. For now, this includes Akai Maou, Snowstriders, Venomspine Fish, Bettas and Lunged Sticklebacks.

Players need to catch a good handful of some of these fish to get the Fishing Association’s rods. 20 Venomspine Fish are needed to buy Windtangler, 20 Bettas for Wishmaker, and 20 Lunged Sticklebacks for Narukawa Ukai.

These aren’t the only fish needed to purchase these rods. In fact, each rod costs a total of 80 fish, making it a slow process to collect all of them.

False Worm Bait

False Worm Bait (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can use False Worm Bait to catch all the variations of Shirakodai and Angelfish. All the Shirakodai fish can help players purchase fishing rods. On the other hand, Raimei Angelfish are needed to buy The Catch polearm and its refinement materials from the Inazuma Fishing Association.

Fake Fly Bait

Fake Fly Bait (Image via Genshin Impact)

Fake Fly Bait attracts any Pufferfish and Koi in Genshin Impact. Players will need to collect both types of Koi to obtain The Catch, while both Pufferfish are needed to get its refinement materials.

How to make baits in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact, players can purchase three bait recipes from the Mondstadt Fishing Association. Each recipe costs just three Medaka. After buying the recipes, players can make any of the four baits at a crafting bench.

Making Fruit Paste Bait at a crafting bench (Image via Genshin Impact)

Each bait has a different recipe, as listed below:

1 Wheat + 1 Sunsettia = 10 Fruit Paste Bait

1 Fowl + 1 Dendrobium = 10 Redrot Bait

1 Slime Condensate + 1 Berry = 10 False Worm Bait

1 Horsetail + 1 Sakura Bloom = 10 Fake Fly Bait

Also Read

The Fishing Association’s rewards require plenty of fish. Therefore, players can benefit from having a good stockpile of bait. The Fishing Association’s store might expand in future updates, so players should be ready to fish for any new rewards.

Genshin Impact fan? Follow our Twitter handle for all the latest news, rumours, leaks, and more!

Edited by Siddharth Satish