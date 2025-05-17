Best Genshin Impact Mellow Manor arrangements

Arranging the animals in Mellow Manor is part of the Whirling Waltz event in Genshin Impact 5.6. In this event, players have to manage the Chevalmarin Film Fantasyland amusement park in Fontaine, which consists of three main attractions — one of which is the Mellow Manor. It houses all sorts of animals, and you will need to manage their stay accordingly by arranging them in proper order so that they are satisfied. The higher the satisfaction, the more revenue you can earn from this attraction.

This article discusses the best arrangements for the animals in Mellow Manor in the Genshin Impact Whirling Waltz event.

Genshin Impact: Mellow Manor layout arrangements and tips for high satisfaction

Mellow Manor is an attraction that houses various animal species (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

As stated, Mellow Manor is one of the attractions in the Chevalmarin Film Fantasyland that players will need to manage. Arranging the animals in proper layouts (in tetris grid style) is the main objective that you will have to focus on.

There are four types of animals that can be housed in Mellow Manor, and they are:

Unique Lifeform: Hydro Fungi, Anemo Slimes

Hydro Fungi, Anemo Slimes Terrestrial Lifeform: Squirrels, Golden Finches

Squirrels, Golden Finches Large Lifeform: Blubberbeasts, Alpacas

Blubberbeasts, Alpacas Gentle Animals: Capybaras

Grouping these animal types together so that animals of the same category are closer to each other on the grid will increase the satisfaction. The better your layouts, the higher the satisfaction, meaning that you will earn more revenue at the end of each cycle.

As you keep upgrading and expanding the Mellow Manor attraction, you will unlock bigger boards, which will let you house more animals. For the first few cycles, the grid size will be pretty small, and you will only have access to the first three types of animals. This means that you will need to focus on squeezing together as many animals of similar species as you can in the limited space available.

You can follow some of these tips to make sure the overall satisfaction for the first few cycles is high:

Invite as many animals as you can, as this will ensure that you have plenty of options to pick and choose from while arranging your layout.

Keep trying different combinations of animals till you reach high satisfaction.

Don't try and squeeze all the animals you have at once. Focus on the lifeform types and arrange them on the board accordingly.

Once you have reached the last expansion and have unlocked the biggest board, you can now fit in the maximum number of animals to reach a very high level of satisfaction. Here are some layouts you can use at this stage:

Layout #1

Layout option #1 for high satisfaction (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

This layout focuses on utilizing the Capybaras' skills (increasing satisfaction of all animals on the surrounding 8 tiles) to get an overall high satisfaction level. This arrangement will give you an overall satisfaction of 209.

Layout #2

Layout option #2 for high satisfaction (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

This layout also utilizes the Capybaras by putting four of them in the middle, along with grouping the other animals symmetrically based on their species. This arrangement gives you an overall satisfaction of 189.

